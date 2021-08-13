Global Portable Concrete Mixer Market Report 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Portable Concrete Mixer Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 115 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Portable Concrete Mixer Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A concrete mixer (often mistakenly called a cement mixer) is a device that homogeneously combines cement, aggregate such as sand or gravel, and water to form concrete. A typical concrete mixer uses a revolving drum to mix the components. For smaller volume works portable concrete mixers are often used so that the concrete can be made at the construction site, giving the workers ample time to use the concrete before it hardens.

Scope of the Report:

China is the largest consumption of Portable Concrete Mixer, with a sales market share nearly 27.70% in 2015. The second place is North America; following China with the sales market share over 20.07%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Portable Concrete Mixer.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Portable Concrete Mixer industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Portable Concrete Mixer have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Portable Concrete Mixer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 1190 million US$ in 2024, from 910 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Portable Concrete Mixer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TORO, Liugong, Altrad, Multiquip Inc., Zhengzhou Great Wall Machinery Manufacture Co., Speedcarfts Ltd, Zhengzhou Changli, Henan DASION Machinery Co., Ltd, Crown Construction Equipment, Kushlan Products, Right Manufacturing Systems, Gaode Equipment, Jurong Topall Machinery Co., Ltd., ZZlianhua

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Below 0.2 mÂ³

0.2-0.3 mÂ³

0.3-1 mÂ³

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction Sites

Roads and Bridge Projects

Industrial Used

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Portable Concrete Mixer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Portable Concrete Mixer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Portable Concrete Mixer in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Portable Concrete Mixer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Portable Concrete Mixer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Portable Concrete Mixer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Portable Concrete Mixer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

