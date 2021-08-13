Healthcare CRO Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Healthcare CRO Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Contract research organizations (CROs) have transformed the way research are conducted by several pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices companies in ways more than one. These organizations offer a variety of services such as biopharmaceutical development, clinical trials conduct and other endeavors, drug discovery activities, product commercialization, assay development, and pharmacovigilance. The intensifying demand for new therapies and devices has mounted pressures on research and development (R&D) budgets of these organizations.

In 2018, the global Healthcare CRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare CRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare CRO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Quintiles Transnational Holdings

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

Pharmaceutical Product Development

PAREXEL International

ICON plc

PRA Health Sciences

InVentiv Health

Charles River Laboratories

INC Research Holdings

Wuxi PharmaTech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Early Phase Development

Clinical Research

Laboratory

Consulting Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare CRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Early Phase Development

1.4.3 Clinical Research

1.4.4 Laboratory

1.4.5 Consulting Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare CRO Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

1.5.3 Academic and Research Institutes

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare CRO Market Size

2.2 Healthcare CRO Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare CRO Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Healthcare CRO Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Quintiles Transnational Holdings

12.1.1 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Healthcare CRO Introduction

12.1.4 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Revenue in Healthcare CRO Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Recent Development

12.2 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

12.2.1 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Healthcare CRO Introduction

12.2.4 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings Revenue in Healthcare CRO Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings Recent Development

12.3 Pharmaceutical Product Development

12.3.1 Pharmaceutical Product Development Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Healthcare CRO Introduction

12.3.4 Pharmaceutical Product Development Revenue in Healthcare CRO Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Pharmaceutical Product Development Recent Development

12.4 PAREXEL International

12.4.1 PAREXEL International Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Healthcare CRO Introduction

12.4.4 PAREXEL International Revenue in Healthcare CRO Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 PAREXEL International Recent Development

12.5 ICON plc

12.5.1 ICON plc Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Healthcare CRO Introduction

12.5.4 ICON plc Revenue in Healthcare CRO Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 ICON plc Recent Development

Continued…….

