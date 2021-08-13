Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2026

The global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market has been growing at a phenomenal pace since the past few years due to rise in infertility in women. Changing lifestyles and poor dietary habits are expected to make a significant contribution to the soaring revenue of the hCG market. Gynecology is the fundamental branch of medicine concerned with medical issues among women. It incorporates conditions related to wellbeing of women and their screening and testing methodology. Female body is particularly prone to different types of cancer, such as, breast cancer, cervical cancer, and ovarian cancer. Other rising medical conditions comprise infertility, polycystic ovarian disorder, menopause, osteoporosis, depression and obesity. Human chorionic gonadotropin is a hormone produced by placenta in a pregnant women and is a type of gonadotropin hormone.

Rise in availability of treatment and services regarding infertility and increase in awareness about therapeutics for infertility issues are boosting the demand for human chorionic gonadotropin (hcG) hormone in developing countries. Increasing prevalence of hypogonadism-related disorders in males, especially in elderly men, is a primary driver of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market as recently hcG hormone is also used in treating males hypogonadism. Efforts of global health organizations and voluntary organizations for improving the sexual health of people in underdeveloped countries are also stoking the demand for hCG hormone.

In addition, sedentary lifestyle and stress concerning personal and professional life have also led to fertility-related issues. Urban women tend to seek medical help for women-centric ailments that may impact the quality of life. Rise in elderly women population is another factor propelling the growth of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market. However, FDA has issued certain warnings against the side-effects associated with using human chorionic gonadotropin as a treatment, which is anticipated to act as a restraint to the growth of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hcG) market in the near future.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52398

The global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market can be segmented on the basis of technology, therapeutic area, end-user, and region. Based on technology, the market can be divided into natural source extraction and recombinant technology. In terms of therapeutic area, the market can be classified into male hypogonadism, infertility treatment in women, oligospermic treatment, and others. Among these, infertility treatment in women constitutes the dominant share of the global human chorionic gonadotropin market. On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into fertility clinics, research institutions, and others.

Geographically, the global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market can be distributed into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to remain the leading market for human chorionic gonadotropin due to focus on innovation in technology to introduce new, advanced techniques with more particular treatment; better spotlight on infertility treatment, and presence of significant global pharmaceutical and biotechnology associations in the regions. The human chorionic gonadotropin (hCH) market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Increase in patient population and rise in awareness regarding health care treatment facilities and services are fuelling the growth of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=52398

Major players operating in the global women health diagnostics market include Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Cigna, Lee BioSolutions Inc., Scripps Laboratories, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanzyme, and LUPIN.