IT Spending in Railways Market 2019 is Expected to Reach US$ 15000 Million by 2024 with 9.9% with Leading Companies- Accenture, ALTEN, Altran Technologies, IBM, SAP, ABB and more…

IT Spending in Railways Market



Railways all over the world progressively implements Information Technology for improvement in efficiency and for better management. Computerized Management Information System could help in planning, monitoring and decision making of all modern Railways. Europe is the largest region of IT Spending in Railways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 34.23% the global market in 2018, while Asia-Pacific and North America were about 28.67%, 27.14%.

According to this study, over the next five years the IT Spending in Railways market will register a 9.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15000 million by 2024, from US$ 9390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Spending in Railways business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Accenture

ALTEN

Altran Technologies

IBM

SAP

ABB

Alcatel-Lucent

Alstom

Hitachi

Bombardier

Capgemini

CGI

Cisco Systems

DXC Technology

GE Transportation

Huawei Technologies

Indra Sistemas

Infosys

Siemens

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IT Spending in Railways market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the IT Spending in Railways value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Services

Software



Segmentation by application:

Facilities Management

Asset Management

Passenger Management

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IT Spending in Railways market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of IT Spending in Railways market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IT Spending in Railways players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IT Spending in Railways with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IT Spending in Railways submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

