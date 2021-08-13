Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2026

Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Market – Overview

License Assisted Access (LAA) is a feature of Long Term Evolution (LTE) that takes advantage of the combination of unlicensed 5 GHz band with licensed spectrum to offer performance improvement for mobile phone users. Licensed Assisted Access uses carrier consolidation to combine unlicensed LTE in 5 GHz band with licensed LTE in the band to provide better data rates and user experience.

License Assisted Access delivers the same benefits as LTE-U by combining LTE in both licensed and unlicensed spectrum with the extra advantage that License Assisted Access complies with international regulations. LTE-U was presented to report the Time-To-Market (TTM) requirements in specific regions such as the USA, India, and Korea. License Assisted Access comprises “Listen before Talk” (LBT), appropriate for worldwide deployment, including Japan and EU. Both LAA and LTE-U confirms unbiased co-existence with Wi-Fi.

Listen-before-Talk (LBT) is a concept that is being used by License Assisted Access that chooses channels which are in the 5 GHz band, not being utilized by Wi-Fi consumers at that moment. If any such channel is unavailable, License Assisted Access would be sharing a channel equally with others.

Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several advantages of LTE-LAA technology. Consumers can leverage the consolidation of licensed and unlicensed bands to attain higher rates; License Assisted Access frees up capacity on the licensed spectrum by the traffic distribution between the licensed bands and unlicensed bands, for the users on those bands. License Assisted Access also releases the capacity for Wi-Fi customers, by using reasonable distribution methods and by exhausting the 5GHz band more efficiently. It also allows mobile operators to offer Gigabit Class LTE by consuming lesser amounts of licensed spectrum.

Along with offering enhanced capacity and coverage over Wi-Fi, License Assisted Access offers a combined network that streamlines management and future-proofing in the direction of hyper-dense, self-organizing networks, which leads to cost savings in terms of operation and deployment. For end-consumers, License Assisted Access gets greater bandwidth through carrier aggregation, unchanged consistency, and a unified experience for small cell coverage, all of which results in an improved user experience. All these are considered as the driving factors for the growth of the Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Market.

Licensed Assisted Access signifies is a new model for LTE, which uses the unlicensed bands in combination with licensed bands to upsurge network capacity. The major challenge of Licensed Assisted Access is to make sure that unlicensed bands are shared with WiFi systems in an efficient and well-organized manner.

Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Market – Segmentation

When segmented geographically, North America is expected to dominate the Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Market owing to the presence of a large number of service providers in the region. The Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Market is then expected to be followed by Asia Pacific, Europe and other regions.

IT & Telecommunications industry is expected to be the primary contributor to the Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Market as it would be the sole provider of technology. Nevertheless, other industries are also expected to take advantage of License Assisted Access to run their daily operations faster and more efficiently as every industry is now transforming into digital and opting for automation in more and more operational areas. License Assisted Access could help manage the cost in terms of deployment and operation to some extent.

The Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Market is expected to strengthen in the coming years. Given the aggressive rivalry in the market and the projects already underway, more operators will come under pressure to seriously evaluate different options for License Assisted Access.

Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Market – Key Players

Some of the major players in the Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) Market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., 3GPP, Ericsson, AT&T, HiSilicon, Nokia Corporation, Vodafone Group Plc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mobile Telephone Networks, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Verizon Wireless.

