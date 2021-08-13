Liquid Masterbatches Market Industry Analysis on Top Key Players, Revenue Growth and Business Development Forecast 2017 – 2022

Liquid masterbatches are used as a raw material in the processing of plastics in order to impart color or other special properties to the end product. There is an increased use of plastics the world over and this is driving the liquid masterbatches market along with a growing demand from end use sectors like automobiles, packaging and healthcare. The other factor propelling the growth of the liquid masterbatches market include increasing demand for colorful and innovative solutions from the luxury goods packaging industry. Due to such increasing demand of plastics used for packaging, the demand for liquid materbatches also rises consequently. Same can be said of the automotive sector, where there is an increasing preference for the manufacturing of vehicles with light weight, thereby replacing the metal components. In the manufacturing of such light weight vehicles, plastics and polymers are used on a large scale, which in turn is boosting the liquid masterbatches market.

The global liquid masterbatches market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 11,600 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

Request for Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18547

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Liquid Masterbatches Market

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the mineral oil segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 3,260 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The mineral oil segment is estimated to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the automotive segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 270 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The automotive segment is forecasted to account for a miniscule percentage of the total revenue share of the end-user segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the black color type segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 3,850 Mn in 2022. The black color type segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the Europe region in the black color type segment.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the Germany liquid masterbatches market to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2017 to 2022.

Request for Report Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18547

The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the liquid masterbatches market like Marval Industries Inc., Clariant AG, BASF SE, Americhem Inc., Uniform Color Company, Inc., Polyone Corporation, Cabot Corporation, A. Schulman, Standridge Color Corporation, Ampacet Corporation, RTP CO, Ferro-Plast Srl and Techmer PM Inc.