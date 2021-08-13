Manometers Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast to 2028

Manometers are instruments used for determining the pressure at multiple or single points. Manometers find applications in multiple industries such as construction, healthcare, and manufacturing. They are majorly used in meteorology for climate forecasting.

The demand for manometers in the healthcare industry has been on the rise owing to their usage for measuring the blood pressure of patients. The blood pressure of patients is observed based on the upward and downward movement of the mercury in the glass tube. Furthermore, manometers are also used for measuring the pressure in the airways of patients.

Manometers are also widely used for the measurement process of the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), as well as low-pressure gas and pneumatic systems. The demand for manometers from the HVAC industry is estimated to boost the market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for manometers in oil and gas industry is boosting the market

Manometers play a vital role in all oil processes, which include upstream gas & oil extraction as well as downstream processing. Furthermore, manometers play an important role in the management of industrial operations, such as precision, in the chemical industry, and for the maintenance of reactor temperatures & enhancing co-generation prospects through high-pressure boilers in water treatment services.

Manometers Market: Segmentation

The global manometers market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end used, and region.

The segmentation on the basis of product type:

Analog Manometers

Simple Manometers

Single Column Manometers

U-Tube Manometers

Piezometers

Differential Manometers

Inverted U-Tube Manometers

Digital Manometers

The segmentation on the basis of end use:

Chemical Industry

Construction Industry

Manufacturing Industry

HVAC Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Manometers Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the global manometers market are Dwyer Instruments, Inc.; Setra Systems, Inc.; Fieldpiece Instruments, Inc.; PCE Deutschland GmbH; Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation; Keller America Inc.; General Tools & Instruments LLC.; Universal Enterprises, Inc.; RadonAway Inc.; Flowtech Measuring Instruments Private Limited; and OMEGA Engineering, Inc.

Manufacturers operating in the manometers market are focusing on introducing products for specific applications such as measuring pressure at different points. In addition, they are investing on the development of easy-to-use equipment and improving the specifications of manometers.

For example, in 2018, Dwyer Instruments, Inc., one of the prominent U.S.-based manufacturers of manometers, introduced the LDPM Digital Differential Pressure Manometer, a handheld battery-operated manometer that measures up to 55.4 in w.c. (140.6 cm w.c.), along with 11 common English and metric pressure units

In 2018, KELLER AMERICA INC., a U.S.-based manufacturer of manometers, launched a digital manometer with a min/max display, 5 kHz scan rate for transient capture & data recording, selectable units for determining oil pressure, fuel pressure, and water pressure

These technological developments and improvements in manometers are expected to contribute to the growth of the manometers market across the globe during the forecast period.

Manometers Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of the geography, the governments of developed economies, such as the countries of North America, hold a significant share of the manometers market owing to the increasing spending by these governments in the healthcare and oil & gas industries. Europe also holds a prominent share in the manometers market as manometers are used for measuring the blood pressure of patients. The prevalence of blood pressure among the population of Europe is on the rise, which is expected to fuel the growth of the manometers market in the region.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan also holds a prominent share of the manometers market due to an increase in the investments by governments in the region on the manufacturing industries for developing the features and specifications of these products, as well as on the healthcare departments to improve the treatment facilities available for the public. These are among the key factors of that are efficiently contributing to the growth of the manometers market across the globe during the forecast period.