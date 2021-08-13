Maple Sugar Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2017-2025

Global Maple Sugar market: Introduction

Maple sugar is a customary sweetener used majorly in Canada and US, from the sap of the maple tree. Maple sugar are the remains of the sap of the sugar maple is heated for elongated hours than the required to produce maple syrup and maple taffy. By composition, the sugar accounts for almost 90% sucrose and the remaining consists of variables such as glucose and fructose. The primary application of maple sugar is in the variety of confectioneries. The global maple sugar market is driven by increasing opportunities in the bakery industry.

Global Maple Sugar market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of maple farms in Canada is one of the major factors for an increase in demand for maple sugar. The majority of the maple farms were in the province of Quebec, followed by Ontario. The increasing demand for maple sugar is witnessed in the market amongst the consumers owing to increasing health conscious consumers and users preferring more of natural products rather than the synthesized sugars.

Another function of maple sugar is its usage as a baking agent, the ingredient acts like a regular granulated sugar and can also be creamed with cookies and cakes.

One of the major restraints in the global maple sugar market is the changing climatic conditions in the maple producing countries. Further, late spring in Canada in earlier 2015, caused by the decline in production of maple sugar for the second consecutive year following 2014. Another major challenge in the maple sugar market is the complicated manufacturing process for preparing maple sugar.

Global Maple Sugar market: Segmentation

The global maple sugar market is segmented by an application are into:

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Others

The global maple sugar market is segmented by product form into:

Liquid

Granules

Powder

Global Maple Sugar Market: Segmentation Overview

The global maple sugar market is segmented into an application, product form, and geography. By product form, the Maple Sugar is sub-segmented into liquid, powder, and granules. Further by application bakery, confectionery, beverages, and others. The maple sugar is one of the healthiest substitutes for cane sugar. The ingredient can be used in any form as a replacement for cane sugar. The maple sugar consists of calcium, potassium, Iron, Zinc, and Magnesium.

Global Maple Sugar market: Regional Outlook

Depending on a geographic region’s global maple sugar market is segmented into seven broad regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East Africa. North America is anticipated to account for the largest share in the Maple Sugar market. The Canadian Maple industry accounted for approximately 80% of the world’s pure maple production across the globe. Further, the province of Quebec alone accounts for almost 90% of the country’s maple production. Canada is the largest exporter of maple products across the globe. Further, the report also covers the top 10 maple products export destinations across the world.

Global Maple Sugar market: Prominent vendors

Some of the players identified across the value chain of the global maple sugar market include The Vermont Maple Sugar Company., Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company, Kinehdn Maple Sugar Co., Canadian Organic Maple Co. Ltd., Crown Organic, and FunFresh, amongst others. Few of the strategies adopted by the key players in the market are partnership and collaboration with other operators, expansion into the untapped market, and joint ventures with the organizations in emerging countries to gain the strong foothold in the market. To ensure product differentiation and to acquire a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, product form, and application.

