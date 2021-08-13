Men’s Pre-Shave Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast till 2028

Men’s Pre-Shave Market Outlook

In today’s world, consumers are very conscious about their looks and appearance, which makes them test various cosmetics and personal care products that are available in the market. Due to this, both, the male and female segments are witnessing a rise in the availability of dedicated products in the market. As of 2017, the male grooming products market was valued at US$ 57.7 billion, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Today’s male customers are very particular when it comes to shaving as well as the shaping of the beard. This critical factor has triggered the demand for men’s pre-shave products. Men’s pre-shave products are primarily used to lessen the risk of developing ingrown facial hair. Men’s pre-shave products soften the hair, which allows a smooth shave, avoiding any kind of cuts, especially at sharp angles that are most likely sites for ingrown hair.

Men’s Pre-Shave: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global men’s pre-shave market has been segmented as –

Natural

Conventional

On the basis of product type, the global men’s pre-shave market has been segmented as –

Men’s Pre-Shave Oil

Men’s Pre-Shave Cream

Men’s Pre-Shave Gel

Men’s Pre-Shave Soap

On the basis of end user, the global men’s pre-shave market has been segmented as –

Retail

Commercial Fashion Industry Salons & Spas



On the basis of distribution channel, the global men’s pre-shave market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Independent Stores Online Store Others



Men’s Pre-Shave Market: Key Players

Examples of the prominent players operating in the global Men’s Pre Shave market are The Procter & Gamble Company (Gillette), Combe Incorporated, Naveh Pharma Ltd., The Real Shaving Co., Pré de Provence, Mountaineer Brand Products, and eShave, LLC., among others.

Men’s Pre-Shave Market: Key Trends

The manufacturers of men’s pre-shave products have been strategizing on coming up with innovative products that cater to the varying needs and requirements of their target segments.

Men’s Pre-Shave Market: Key Developments

Due to the rise in the demand for various types of shaving kits, one of the key retailers, Kroger, announced the launch of Bromley’s™ For Men shaving and grooming products, available exclusively at Kroger’s Family of Stores, which include men’s pre shave products as well.

Opportunities for Men’s Pre-Shave Market Participants

Over the past couple of years, the number of salons and spas have been increasing, due to the rise in the number of beauty-conscious consumers. Shaving, being one of the main needs for most customers visiting salons, men’s pre-shave products have become a mandatory product in most salons. Thus, the rise in the number of salon establishments has paved the way for the global men’s pre-shave market to generate increased sales.