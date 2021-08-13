NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING (NLP) MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
This report studies the global Natural language processing (NLP) market, analyzes and researches the Natural language processing (NLP) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Apple Incorporation
Dolbey Systems
Google
Microsoft Corporation
Verint Systems
3M
IBM Incorporation
NetBase Solutions
SAS Institute Inc
HP
Baidu
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rule-Based
Statistical
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, Natural language processing (NLP) can be split into
Web Search
Language Translation
Customer Service
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Natural language processing (NLP)
1.1 Natural language processing (NLP) Market Overview
1.1.1 Natural language processing (NLP) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Natural language processing (NLP) Market by Type
1.3.1 Rule-Based
1.3.2 Statistical
1.3.3 Hybrid
1.4 Natural language processing (NLP) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Web Search
1.4.2 Language Translation
1.4.3 Customer Service
2 Global Natural language processing (NLP) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Apple Incorporation
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Natural language processing (NLP) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Dolbey Systems
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Natural language processing (NLP) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Google
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Natural language processing (NLP) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Microsoft Corporation
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Natural language processing (NLP) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Verint Systems
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Natural language processing (NLP) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 3M
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Natural language processing (NLP) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 IBM Incorporation
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Natural language processing (NLP) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 NetBase Solutions
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Natural language processing (NLP) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 SAS Institute Inc
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Natural language processing (NLP) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 HP
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Natural language processing (NLP) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Baidu
4 Global Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Natural language processing (NLP) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Natural language processing (NLP)
5 United States Natural language processing (NLP) Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
6 EU Natural language processing (NLP) Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 EU Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 EU Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
..…..Continued
