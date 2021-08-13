Night Vision Device Market: Rising Adoption and Rapid Improvement and Upgrade of Devices and Weapons To Be Used by The Defense Personnel

According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research, the night vision device market is expected to reach US$ 14,861.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global night vision device market is likely to continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors in the next few years. In terms of demand, North America is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The market in the region is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2026. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be major contributors to the night vision device market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

In diferent countries across the world, government organizations are upgrading their existing weapons and devices in order to enhance navigation and targeting and surveillance capabilities of the military. Increasing terror threats in different countries is expected to be a major factor boosting the global night vision device market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for automotive night vision devices for use in high-end commercial cars is fueling the market for night vision devices. It is also expected to create better opportunities for manufacturers of night vision devices in the next few years. Moreover, the night vision technology have become an important topic for scientists to conduct research on. Furthermore, rising need of the modern armies to operate at night and during conditions with poor visibility has led to significant advancements in the technology of night vision devices. With the increased spending by governments on NVDs to fulfill the demand for combat operations and night patrolling, the global night vision device market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is expected to propel the demand for night vision devices in the next few years.