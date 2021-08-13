Non Fat Dry Milk Powder Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 – 2028

Health is the major concern before consumption of any food product by the consumer, however, due changing lifestyle and busy schedules, there is an increase in unhealthy habits leading to various health-related problems. Dairy products are an essential part of a balanced diet and its organoleptic properties along with its health benefits and are one of the most consumed ingredients in food and beverages. However, the high content of fat in these product has been a restraining factor. This has surged the demand for various low/non-fat dairy products in the market. Non-fat dry milk powder is produced by removal of liquid milk by evaporation followed by fat removal. The benefits of non-fat dry milk powder over liquid milk like the ease in transport and storage along with longer shelf life have led to increase in use of non-fat dry milk powder for industrial as well as retail uses. With the rise in demand for non-fat dry milk powder for its various application, the market for non-fat dry milk powder is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder due to Various Application in Food and Beverage Industry.

There increase in demand for food and beverage products with milk derivatives like non-fat dry milk powder is increasing day-by-day. Low product cost and longer shelf life than the liquid milk are the primary drivers of the global non-fat dry milk powder market. Easy in transport and convenience in storage prove to the secondary driving factors for the market. The Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder is used in the preparation of various products like cakes, puddings, soups, and various confectionaries as it implies a good texture as well as helps to maintain the thickness of food product. It is used in various cereals and milk beverages along with water. Health conscious people are attracted to Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder products as its rich source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder is rich in calcium and is believed to help in weight management as calcium stimulates metabolism and helps to burn off fat tissues. However, some alteration in original flavor due to processing and storage is one of the restraining factors of the Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder Market. The with the increasing demand and utilization for various applications in the food and beverages sector, the global Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder Market is expected to grow positively in the terms value and volume during the forecast period.

Global Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder market has been segmented as-

Instant

Non-Instant

On the basis of product type, the global Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder market has been segmented as-

High Heat Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder

Medium Heat Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder

Low Heat Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder

On the basis of application, the global Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder market has been segmented as-

Bakery

Confectionary

Dairy Products

Meat Products

Prepared Mixes

Global Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder Market: Key Players

The global Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder market is growing and some of the key players in the market include All American Foods, Dairy America Inc., Chicago Dairy Corporation, Hilmar Ingredients, Cayuga Milk Ingredients, Clofine Dairy, Food Products, Inc., Bluegrass Dairy, Food LLC, AlamFoods, Carbery Group, and California Dairies, Inc. More companies are taking interest to invest in the non-fat dry milk powder market.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26596

Opportunities for market participants:

Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder has a large number of applications in the food and beverage industry and hence are in demand. The use of Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder is still limited in underdeveloped regions with a high number of people with nutritional deficiencies. Good advertisement along with some promotion of govt. in such areas can help increase the sale of Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder in lower markets. With the increase in awareness among the people the global Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder Market: Regional Outlook

The Global Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder Market is regionally segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and MEA. North America currently is a major region in the Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder market and is expected to show steady growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to fastest growing region for the Non-Fat Dry Milk Powder market with its growing economies and demand for processed food products.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26596