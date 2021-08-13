North America Bags Top Demand Volume for Advanced Combat Helmets Market

The leaders of the global advanced combat helmet market for 2015 – ArmorSource LLC, Gentex Corporation, BAE Systems, and MKU Ltd. – are very likely to remain in the lead for the coming years, owing to their strong foundations in the defense sector and high value brand image. Emerging players such as Revision Military and DuPont are currently showing high potential in the global advanced combat helmet market in terms of growth rate.

Transparency Market Research, in one of the recent releases, states that the competitive landscape of the global advanced combat helmet market is likely to hold strong rivalries over the coming years. The scope of entry for new players is extremely low due to the massive initial investments and the stringent regulatory framework surrounding the safety protocol followed, apart from the trust and recognition that the current leaders have already gathered. In terms of revenue, the global advanced combat helmet market was calculated to reach US$1.88 bn by the end of 2016. The market’s revenue is anticipated to reach US$3.07 bn by the end of 2024, after expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2024.

Soldier Safety Top Concern for Defense Sector

“Currently, the global advanced combat helmet market is receiving a lot of revenue generation opportunities from the increasing concern shown by nations over the safety of their soldiers. As opposed to the conventional soldier helmets that protect the head from incoming attacks, modern combat helmets have quickly become an integral part of a soldier’s method of defense as well as attack. The kind of material needed to protect heads from advanced artillery and shrapnel, as well as the incorporation of technology that grants soldiers enhance vision and uninterrupted communications, is the big bundle that the global advanced combat helmet market provides today. And nations are paying attention to the advantages that these helmets can provide,” states a TMR analyst.

In terms of using these helmets, the global advanced combat helmet market is also driven by the growing volume of threat soldiers and defense personnel are exposed to under today’s high level of insurgencies and the growing chances of urban warfare.

High Costs Deter Several Regions from Adopting Advanced Combat Helmets

One of the top restraints currently experienced by players of all sizes in the global advanced combat helmet market is the significantly higher cost of their products when compared to conventional safety helmets. The incorporation of tactical gear into combat helmets puts their price much higher than what a lot of agencies and countries can afford for their personnel. These issues are highly likely to reduce over time, however, as advancements are likely to bring about reduction in cost of manufacturing over time.