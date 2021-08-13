Oleochemical Fatty Acid Market 2024: Top Key Players KLK OLEO, PT Musim Mas, CREMER

Oleochemicals are chemicals derived from oils and fats and widely used in home and personal care products. Oleochemical fatty acid is one of the chemicals in the Oleochemicals class which is derived through hydrolysis process of oils or fats. Oleochemical fatty acid is a raw material used for the production of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), a plasticizer, polarizing agent, a component for disinfectant production. Besides, they are also used in waxes, candles, animal feed, cleaning components, surfactants, vulcanizing agent for rubber, manufacture of alkyd resin, water proof cements etc. The potential of oleochemical fatty acid has a wide market prospectus and it is expected that its growth will be robust during the forecast period.

The oleochemical fatty acid is an essential ingredient necessary for various applications from personal care products to agrochemicals. The global market for oleochemical fatty acid is driven by the increasing pharmaceutical and food industry. Besides, the demand for various cosmetics, soaps and detergents in personal care segment fuels the global oleochemical fatty acid market. Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) are some of the standards required for the production of oleochemical fatty acid.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11989

The global oleochemical fatty acid market is segmented on the basis of fatty acid obtained at the process end, fatty acid type and end user.

Based on the process of fatty acid manufactured, the global oleochemical fatty acid market is segmented into:

Fractionated oleochemical fatty acid

Distilled oleochemical fatty acid

Based on the fatty acid type, global oleochemical fatty acid market is segmented into:

Stearic acid

Oleic acid

Caproic acid

Palm Fatty Acid

Others

Based on the application, global oleochemical fatty acid market is segmented into:

Soap and detergent

Rubber, Latex

Paper, candles, waxes

Lubricant & Grease

Coating & Resin

Plastic

Others

Based on the end user the global oleochemical fatty acid market is segmented into:

Personal care/ Cosmetics

Agrochemicals

Food & Pharmaceutical

Others

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/11989

The global oleochemical fatty acid market is geographically divided into five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific Wilmar International Ltd. accounting one-third of Asia’s fatty acid production.

Some of the key players identified in the global oleochemical fatty acid market are Wilmar International Ltd, Emery Oleochemicals, P&G Chemicals, KLK OLEO, PT Musim Mas, CREMER, Vegetable Vitamin Foods Company Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Industries (Chemicals), 3F GROUP, etc.