Organ-on-Chip Market Analysis and In-Depth Analysis on Market Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Sales Forecast to 2025

Global organ-on-chip market size is forecasted to reach $163.1 million by 2025, according to P&S Intelligence.

The growth in the market will be led by the rising need for effective drug discovery and development, increasing demand for alternatives for animal models in research, increasing drug repurposing approaches, and government grants and funds for research.

In terms of type, the organ-on-chip market has been categorized as liver-on-chip, lung-on-chip, kidney-on-chip, heart-on-chip, intestine-on-chip, brain-on-chip, and others. Among these, liver-on-chip held the largest share in the global organ-on-chip market, in 2017. The increasing prevalence of chronic liver diseases, and advancement in research for its therapeutic intervention are the key factors for the largest share of the category.

The players in organ-on-chip market are launching new and innovative products to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2017, Hmrel Corporation, launched HuRELviral application. The Hµrelviral microliver testing platform sustains hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in actual human liver cells for over thirty days. This is expected to equip virologists with unprecedented insight into a drug candidate’s potential to cure chronic HBV.

There are many ongoing research to determine the potential of organ-on-chip as a new platform for biological analysis, funded by government organisations such as Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the National Key Scientific Instrument and Equipment Development Project, China. These factors will drive the growth of the APAC organ-on-Chip market in the future.

The organ-on-chip market has been categorized into product and services, on the basis of offering by the market players. The products are expected to register faster growth in demand, registering a CAGR of 43.8% during the forecast period, due to the advancement in research leading to arrangement of newer organs cells on chips.

