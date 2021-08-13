Piezoelectric Accelerometer Market Insights: Growth Factors, Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast by 2028

A piezoelectric accelerometer is a type of accelerometers which works on the piezoelectric effect of particular element to measure dynamic variations in mechanical effects like vibration, acceleration, and mechanical shocks. Piezoelectric accelerometers transform the energy of one form into another to deliver an electrical signal as a response to the measured quantity, property or condition.

Piezoelectric accelerometers can be equipped with integrated signal-conditioning circuits. Signal-conditioning circuits receive the raw voltage output from the piezoelectric sensor in accelerometer and convert it into a signal which is more reliable and which can be processed by instrumentation.

These piezoelectric accelerometers include an extensive range of frequency, ability to work independently of external power, linearity over the dynamic range, low output noise, and ability to integrate acceleration signals to provide velocity and displacement. These unique features of piezoelectric accelerometers are generating the demand and hence fetching the growth of global piezoelectric accelerometers market.

Piezoelectric accelerometers market is progressing owing to the vast array of applications of piezoelectric accelerometers in measuring earthquakes and aftershocks, vehicle stability control, airbag operations in cars, advanced gaming experience like PlayStation 3, image stabilization in camcorders, depth of CPR chest compression, and others.

Market Dynamics: Global Piezoelectric Accelerometer Market

Stringent Safety Regulations and Standards of Governments are Boosting the Demand

Recent modifications of the United States government in automotive safety standards made it mandatory for all the passenger vehicles to be equipped with vehicle stability control systems. The vehicles manufactured for sale in the United States need to include the stability control system compulsorily.

Accuracy and reliability of piezoelectric accelerometer is a critical component for any stability control system. The automobile industry in the US is highly developed and hence is significantly boosting the growth of piezoelectric accelerometers market in the country.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9234

Extensive Use in the Aerospace Industry is Stimulating the Growth

The comprehensive range of applications of piezoelectric accelerometers in the aerospace and aviation industry is fueling the market growth. The variety of features like frequency response, temperature stability, ruggedness, adaptability, and various electrical characteristics enables the aerospace industry to utilize the piezoelectric accelerometer for diverse functional needs.

The typical applications of piezoelectric accelerometers in aerospace industry comprise of wind tunnel testing, modal testing, and shock tube instrumentation. Also, it is used in landing gear hydraulics; ejection systems as well as rocketry among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Piezoelectric Accelerometer Market

The global piezoelectric accelerometers market is segmented on the basis of type, forms, end use, application, and region.

Global Piezoelectric Accelerometer Market by Type- High Impedance Low Impedance.

Global Piezoelectric Accelerometer Market by Forms- Piezoelectric Charge (PE) Accelerometers, IEPE Accelerometers.

Global Piezoelectric Accelerometer Market by End-Use- Aerospace and Defense Automotive Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Semiconductors & Electronics Energy/Power General Industrial Other.

Global Piezoelectric Accelerometer Market by Application- Engine Knock Sensors Vibration Testing and Monitoring Shock Pulse Monitoring of Motor Bearings Inertial Navigation Stability and Positioning of Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Impact Testing Vehicle Stability Control



Competitive Landscape: Global Piezoelectric Accelerometer Market

The prominent players in the market are competing in global piezoelectric accelerometer market with a prime focus on the factors such as price optimization, global presence, market coverage, innovation in technology, and others.

Some of the key market players operating in the global piezoelectric accelerometer market are,

MTS (PCB Piezotronics)

Bruel and Kjaer

Meggitt Sensing Systems

Honeywell

KISTLER

RION

Measurement Specialties

Dytran Instruments

Vibrasens

Kyowa Electronic Instruments

Metrix Instrument

DJB Instruments

Jewell Instruments

CEC Vibration Products

ASC sensors

Hansford Sensors

CESVA

IMV CORPORATION

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9234

Regional Outlook: Global Piezoelectric Accelerometer Market

North America and Europe are holding the significant market share for piezoelectric accelerometers market owing to the existence of large manufacturers and big market players in the regions. The development in the field of the automobile industry, as well as the aerospace industry, are generating significant demand for piezoelectric accelerometers and hence fuelling the growth of the piezoelectric accelerometers market in the region.

Furthermore, the increasing use of modern technology in developing economies from the APEJ region is growing the market opportunity in the region. Asia –Pacific is also progressively adopting piezoelectric accelerometers technology due to the entry of significant and established market players in the region. Latin America is also increasing its share in the global market owing to the recent developments and rapid growth in the industrialization and automation.