Potentiometer Market 2018-2028: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

The potentiometer is an electronic instrument used to determine the electromotive force. The potentiometer has three terminal resistors which have the resistance that is used for controlling the flow or the movement of the electric current. The demand for potentiometer is thus increasing for the determination of the potential difference between two given points in a circuit.

Moreover, there is rapid growth in the adoption of the potentiometer in the global market due to the advanced features offered by the potentiometer, such as long operational life, temperature stability, along with that, improved linearity higher resolution, reliability, and greater stability.

Digital potentiometer gaining higher traction in the market

The digital potentiometer offers assistances such as freedom from vibration or shock, temperature extremes, and the ability to withstand moisture, dust, and oil over a mechanical potentiometer. The key benefit of the digital potentiometer is that they can be controlled in a closed loop.

There is rapidly increasing demand for the digital potentiometer in the global potentiometer market due to the increasing new technologies and digitization supported by digital potentiometer. The digital potentiometer is less exposed to physical tampering and vibration which efficiently increases the demand for digital potentiometer among the end users. These parameters are potentially fuelling the growth of the global potentiometer market during the forecast period.

There is increasing usage of the digital potentiometer by the end users. It can be used in place of mechanical potentiometer for numerous purposes such as calibration, sensor trimming, and audio level control for matching line impedances. The digital potentiometer is also used to adjust level in programmable power supplies and in automotive electronics.

Global Potentiometer Market: Segmentation

The global potentiometer market has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, application type, end use, and by region.

The segmentation on the basis product type:

Rotary

Linear

Plastic Film

Carbon Film

Wire wound

The segmentation on the basis technology type:

Digital

Analog

The segmentation on the basis application type:

Televisions

Computers

Measuring Devices

Calibrators & Tuners

The segmentation on the basis end use:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

telecommunication

Home Appliances

Global Potentiometer Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global potentiometer market are Microchip Technology Inc, Parallax Inc, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated Analog Device, Tangio Printed Electronics, and ON Semiconductor. The manufacturers of the potentiometers are focusing on launching advanced and modified potentiometer for better performance and precise results.

For example, in 2018, Tangio Printed Electronics, one of the prominent US based manufacturer of the potentiometer has launched, New Range of Force Sensing Potentiometers, with, 2D sensor, force sensing resistor, TOUCH SENSING, and with many other up gradations.

These technological advancements done by the potentiometer is contributing to the growth of the potentiometer market during the forecast period.

Global Potentiometer Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, developed economies in North America are capturing the significant market share in the field of global potentiometer market. Owing to, increasing developments and advancements in the field of automotive as well as aerospace and defense.

Apart from that, Europe holds the significant share in the global potentiometer market due to rapid developments in automobiles and electronics industries. These factors are boosting the demand for potentiometers in the global market during the forecast period in the Europe and North America regions.

The countries in Asia Pacific, such as China, Japan, and India are anticipated to holds the prominent share of the global potentiometer market; due to, increasing healthcare sector, and telecommunication sector. Thus, these factors are booming the growth of the potentiometer market during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa region holds the moderate share in the field of the potentiometer market. Increasing government spending in the field of healthcare and automotive sectors is ultimately fuelling the growth of the market.