Prebiotic Fiber Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2026

Health is a rising concern among consumer, before consumption of food and beverage product. However, the changing lifestyle, busy and hectic work life has led to an increase in unhealthy and uneven dietary habits among consumers. This has led to an increase in health-related issues like obesity, IBD, etc. Due to uneven and unhealthy eating habits, the consumers are unable to fulfill their daily dietary requirements and hence seek the help of dietary supplements in order to fulfill the nutritional requirements as well as have some additional health benefits. The researches have proved the interaction of certain nutrients and cells in the body can promote health and avoid certain diseases. The increasing awareness about the importance enteric microbiota and it’s their beneficial functions is driving the consumers towards prebiotics and probiotics. Prebiotics are like the food of gut microflora which helps the functioning and growth of the microbes and thus enabling them to provide host with better health. Prebiotics fibers consist of various soluble or fermentable fibers, namely fructooligosaccharides (FOS), inulin, galactooligosaccharides (GOS), Xylo- oligosaccharides, mannan- oligosaccharides (MOS), etc. Prebiotic fiber are incorporated in various food and beverage products and can be consumed by humans in the daily diet. The rising demand and use of probiotics in food and beverages is expected to fuel the prebiotic fiber market.

Growing Demand for Prebiotic fiber due to Multiple Application in Food and Beverage Industries

The rising awareness and increasing demand for dietary supplements which provide various health benefits have boosted the demand for ingredients like prebiotic fiber. The rising tendency about having a healthy diet as well as an increase in the number of health-conscious people, leading to an increased demand for health supplements is one of the drivers of the prebiotic fiber market. The rising demand for products incorporated with natural as well as health-boosting food additives is one the major driver of Prebiotic fiber market. Prebiotic fiber is incorporated into various functional food and beverage products. Prebiotic fiber provides various health benefits in humans like improving conditions like constipation, abdominal pains, bloating along balancing and nourishing the gut microflora. Gut Microflora converts various prebiotic fibers into SCFAs which nourishes the cells in the colon and also provide many health benefits. FOS, one of widely used prebiotic fiber, is often used as a natural sweetener and are used in various bakery and dairy products as taste enhancer due to its low calorie and high solubility property. FOS is preferred taste-enhancer used in various baby food formulations, in order to support the growth of lactic acid bacteria. Inulins is a group of prebiotic fiber that are used as a natural and potential fat replacer in food and beverage products. MOS is a potential prebiotic fiber and is known to inhibit the binding of the pathogen in the intestinal area acting as a blocking agent and its used in poultry feed as an alternative to artificial antibiotics. GOS and XOS are emerging prebiotic fiber and are popular for its bifidogenic effect. Increasing obesity, consuming junk and processed food and increased disposable income are thus, considered to be major drivers for prebiotic fiber market. The high production cost is one factor that is affecting the prebiotic fiber market in a negative way. However, with the increasing number of application, rising awareness about benefits of consumption of prebiotic fiber, as well as increasing spending capacity on healthcare products, the global prebiotic fiber market is expected to grow positively in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Global Prebiotic fiber: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global Prebiotic Fiber market has been segmented as-

Mannan Oligosaccharides

Fructo Oligosaccharides

Inulin

Galacto-Oligosaccharides

Other

On the basis of source, the global Prebiotic Fiber market has been segmented as-

Vegetable

Cereals

Roots

On the basis of Application, the global Prebiotic Fiber market has been segmented as-

Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Dietary supplements

Global Prebiotic Fiber Market Key Players

The global prebiotic fiber market is competitive and growing rapidly. Some of the key players in prebiotic fiber markets are Yakult Pharmaceuticals, BENEO, Cargill, DuPont, Nexira, Ingredion, Friesland Campina, Fonterra, Prenexus Health, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, Royal Cosun. More companies are taking interest in prebiotic fiber market as the market is expected to show potential growth.