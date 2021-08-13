Precipitated And Hydrated Silica Market to Observe Strong Development by 2018 – 2026

The changing lifestyle, industrialization, and increasing urban population especially in developed and developing countries, demographic changes with decreased number of persons per house have created a demand for processed food products, especially in smaller packages. The increase in the demand for processed food increases the demand for various anti-caking as well as thickening agents. Anti-caking agents like Precipitated and Hydrated Silica are thus used to avoid lumping problems in powdered ingredients and confectionaries. Precipitated Silica, an amorphous form of silicon dioxide, is white powdery material produced by precipitation of solution containing silicate salts. Hydrated silica is a form of silicon dioxide which has some amount of water. Precipitated and Hydrated Silica shows wide range of applications across number of industries like Automobiles, oral care, cosmetics, agrochemicals, paint, food, and beverages, etc. With the large number of applications across various sectors the market for Precipitated and Hydrated Silica is expected to grow at good rate over the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Precipitated and Hydrated Silica due to versatile applications in multiple industries.

The demand for products like Precipitated and Hydrated Silica is rising rapidly with increasing number of application across the industry. Increasing urban population, change in lifestyle, as well as increased demand for processed food, personal care products, etc. prove to be some of the drivers of Precipitated and Hydrated Silica market. Both Precipitated and Hydrated Silica are physiologically inert and hence are good candidates to use in food and beverages as well as other products.

Precipitated Silica is used in food & beverage industry as an anti-caking, absorbent as well as thickening agent. Precipitated Silica is widely used in processing and storage management of chicken powder, cocoa products, creamer, dehydrated vegetable powder, instant coffee, milk, sugar, dehydrated egg products, powdered soup, and flavoring. Precipitated Silica shows wide range of application in food industry due to its high purity, anti-caking and superior absorption properties. Precipitated Silica is used in food application for its superior absorbent property, to increase product consistency.

Precipitated Silica is used to prevent caking and increasing the free flowability of powdered products, thus easing packaging and storage as well as increase production speed. Precipitated Silica is also used to enhance flavor as well as a preservative. Precipitated Silica also shows application as filter aid in beer processing.

Precipitated Silica is used production of industrial rubber which is used in production of tires in of automotive as well as heavy load vehicles. The medical sector uses the Precipitated Silica in manufacturing surgical gloves, instruments, cables, etc.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26575

Precipitated and Hydrated Silica shows a great application in oral care product. Hydrated Silica used in manufacturing of toothpaste, tooth powder and gel, as it helps in removing plaque as well as whiten the teeth. Precipitated and Hydrated Silica function as thickening and cleaning agent.

Global Precipitated and Hydrated Silica: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global Precipitated and Hydrated Silica market has been segmented as

Precipitated Silica

Hydrated Silica

On the basis of function, the global Precipitated and Hydrated Silica market has been segmented as

Anti-Caking Agent

Thickening Agent

Absorbent

Others

On the basis of End Use, the global Precipitated and Hydrated Silica market has been segmented as

Food and Beverages

Rubber

Agrochemical

Oral care

Others

Global Precipitated and Hydrated Silica Market: Key Players

The global Precipitated and Hydrated Silica market is growing rapidly. Some of the key players in global Precipitated and Hydrated Silica market include Huber Engineered Materials, PPG Industries, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Oriental Silicas Corporation, Madhav Industries, Solvay, AntenChem. More countries are taking keen interest to invest in the global Precipitated and Hydrated Silica with its versatile application in multiple industries.