Printing Paper Market : Latest Development In Global Industry To 2028

Market Research examines the global printing paper market during the forecast period 2017-2025. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates as well as insights about various segments of the global printing paper market. The report begins with an overview of the global printing paper market, evaluating market performance regarding revenue, followed by TMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints witnessed in the global retail as well as printing paper market. Weighted average pricing analysis of printing paper market is based on paper type, which is also included in the report. To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by paper type, distribution channel and application have been assimilated to arrive at the market estimates.

The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by sales of printing paper market across the retail industry. TMR triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, as well as dynamics of printing paper market. TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of value but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market. In order to understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into four key sections on the basis of paper type, distribution channel, application and region. The report analyzes the global printing paper market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Thousand Tonnes).

The market has been segmented as follows –

By Paper Type

Coated

Uncoated

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Retail Stores

Convenience

E-Commerce

By Application

Newspaper

Industrial

Commercial

Books & Magazines

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Vital feature of this report is the analysis of the global printing paper market by region, paper type, distribution channel and application and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to provide potential resources from sales perspective of the global printing paper market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the printing paper market, Transparency Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global printing paper market.

In the final section of the report, printing paper market competitive landscape has been included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufactures and provides printing paper. The report contains company profiles of some of the players in the printing paper market. Few of the key players in the global printing paper market include International Paper Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Pratt Industries, Inc, Great Little Box Company Ltd., WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp, Stora Enso Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group plc, VPK Packaging Group nv, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, Metsa Board Corporation, Evergreen Packaging Inc.

