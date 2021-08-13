Report on In Agricultural Software Market Status, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type And Application 2025
Agricultural Software Market – 2018
Description :
In 2018, the global Agricultural Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Agricultural Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agricultural Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Solum
Blue River Technology
Farmeron
Edyn
Climate Corp
AG Leader Technology
Agjunction
EFC Systems
Deere & Company
SST Development Group
Agrivi
Dickey-John
Granular
Agrovision B.V.
Trimble Navigation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise Delivery Model
Cloud-Based Delivery Model
Market segment by Application, split into
Agriculture
Animal husbandry
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Agricultural Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Agricultural Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agricultural Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Available Customizations
With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Agricultural Software market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Agricultural Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise Delivery Model
1.4.3 Cloud-Based Delivery Model
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Agricultural Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Agriculture
1.5.3 Animal husbandry
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Agricultural Software Market Size
2.2 Agricultural Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Agricultural Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Agricultural Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Agricultural Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Agricultural Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Agricultural Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Agricultural Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Agricultural Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Agricultural Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Agricultural Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Solum
12.1.1 Solum Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Agricultural Software Introduction
12.1.4 Solum Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Solum Recent Development
12.2 Blue River Technology
12.2.1 Blue River Technology Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Agricultural Software Introduction
12.2.4 Blue River Technology Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Blue River Technology Recent Development
12.3 Farmeron
12.3.1 Farmeron Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Agricultural Software Introduction
12.3.4 Farmeron Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Farmeron Recent Development
12.4 Edyn
12.4.1 Edyn Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Agricultural Software Introduction
12.4.4 Edyn Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Edyn Recent Development
12.5 Climate Corp
12.5.1 Climate Corp Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Agricultural Software Introduction
12.5.4 Climate Corp Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Climate Corp Recent Development
12.6 AG Leader Technology
12.6.1 AG Leader Technology Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Agricultural Software Introduction
12.6.4 AG Leader Technology Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AG Leader Technology Recent Development
12.7 Agjunction
12.7.1 Agjunction Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Agricultural Software Introduction
12.7.4 Agjunction Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Agjunction Recent Development
12.8 EFC Systems
12.8.1 EFC Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Agricultural Software Introduction
12.8.4 EFC Systems Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 EFC Systems Recent Development
12.9 Deere & Company
12.9.1 Deere & Company Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Agricultural Software Introduction
12.9.4 Deere & Company Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Deere & Company Recent Development
12.10 SST Development Group
12.10.1 SST Development Group Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Agricultural Software Introduction
12.10.4 SST Development Group Revenue in Agricultural Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 SST Development Group Recent Development
12.11 Agrivi
12.12 Dickey-John
12.13 Granular
12.14 Agrovision B.V.
12.15 Trimble Navigation
Continued …
