Reporting Tools Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Reporting Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Reporting Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Domo

Adaptive Planning

AnswerRocket

Zoho Reports

Izenda Reports

TapReports

OneStream XF

Style Intelligence

Grow BI Dashboard

Sisense

Revel Systems

SQL-RD

DBxtra

Dataccuity

EasyXLS Excel Library

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Reporting Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Reporting Tools Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Reporting Tools Market Size

2.2 Reporting Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Reporting Tools Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Reporting Tools Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Reporting Tools Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Reporting Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Reporting Tools Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Reporting Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Reporting Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Reporting Tools Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Reporting Tools Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Domo

12.1.1 Domo Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Reporting Tools Introduction

12.1.4 Domo Revenue in Reporting Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Domo Recent Development

12.2 Adaptive Planning

12.2.1 Adaptive Planning Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Reporting Tools Introduction

12.2.4 Adaptive Planning Revenue in Reporting Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Adaptive Planning Recent Development

12.3 AnswerRocket

12.3.1 AnswerRocket Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Reporting Tools Introduction

12.3.4 AnswerRocket Revenue in Reporting Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 AnswerRocket Recent Development

12.4 Zoho Reports

12.4.1 Zoho Reports Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Reporting Tools Introduction

12.4.4 Zoho Reports Revenue in Reporting Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Zoho Reports Recent Development

12.5 Izenda Reports

12.5.1 Izenda Reports Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Reporting Tools Introduction

12.5.4 Izenda Reports Revenue in Reporting Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Izenda Reports Recent Development

12.6 TapReports

12.6.1 TapReports Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Reporting Tools Introduction

12.6.4 TapReports Revenue in Reporting Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 TapReports Recent Development

12.7 OneStream XF

12.7.1 OneStream XF Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Reporting Tools Introduction

12.7.4 OneStream XF Revenue in Reporting Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 OneStream XF Recent Development

12.8 Style Intelligence

12.8.1 Style Intelligence Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Reporting Tools Introduction

12.8.4 Style Intelligence Revenue in Reporting Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Style Intelligence Recent Development

12.9 Grow BI Dashboard

12.9.1 Grow BI Dashboard Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Reporting Tools Introduction

12.9.4 Grow BI Dashboard Revenue in Reporting Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Grow BI Dashboard Recent Development

12.10 Sisense

12.10.1 Sisense Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Reporting Tools Introduction

12.10.4 Sisense Revenue in Reporting Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Sisense Recent Development

Continued….

