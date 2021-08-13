Resistivity Meters Market Dynamics 2018-2028: Technology, Competitive Landscape, Strategies of Key Players, Analysis & Forecast

Resistivity meters are used to measure the resistivity of various water samples when the electric current passing from it. They measure the resistivity of fluid, slurries and semi-solid materials. Resistivity meters are designed to meet the needs of field and laboratories personnel for resistivity measurement according to as per standards. Increasing use of resistivity meters in water testing process and in the industry is assisting the revenue growth of resistivity meters market.

Sustained large-scale demand for ultrapure water in industries and research laboratories for a wide range of applications will continue to drive the resistivity meters market considerably. They are also used to measure the surface resistivity. Surface resistivity refers to the resistance experienced by the leakage of current along the surface of insulating material.

Increasing need for resistivity meters to measure the resistivity of insulating materials in electronics equipment industry is accelerating the growth of resistivity meters market across the globe. Excessive use of resistivity meters in water monitoring process and ultra-pure water plants in semiconductor manufacturing is boosting the demand of resistivity meters market significantly.

Innovative features introduced in resistivity meters such as high-speed response, chemical resistance, selectable temperature function, and portability over the years is fueling the demand of resistivity meters in the market.

Resistivity Meters Market: Key Dynamics

Applications such as soil, surface, and volume resistivity testing are encouraging demand for resistivity meters

Soil resistivity testing is a process of measuring a volume of soil to determine the conductivity of the soil. Before starting any construction project, it is mandatory for everyone to test the resistivity of the soil for electrical earthing purpose before commencing any construction project. Tremendous growth in the construction industry over the years is boosting the resistivity meters market. Determining the volume resistivity of electronics consumer products is an important part of safety standard testing as it represents the electrical resistance through a cube of insulating material.

Resistivity meters also use to test the surface resistivity of various plastic materials. Increasing use of plastic material in the electronics industry is affecting the requirement of resistivity meters considerably. Applications of resistivity meters such as surface resistivity testing and volume resistivity testing in the industry are contributing to the growth of resistivity meters market. Increasing use of resistivity meters to conduct surface resistivity testing on various metals is accelerating the demand of resistivity meters in the market all across the globe.

On the other hand, requirement of skilled operators associated with the resistivity meters is one of the restraints for the resistivity meters market.

Resistivity Meters Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product type, resistivity meters market segmented into

Analog resistivity meters

Digital resistivity meters

On the basis of End Use, resistivity meters market segmented into

Research laboratories

Water monitoring plants

Electronic Industry

Others

On the basis of application, resistivity meters market segmented into

Volume Resistivity Meter

Surface Resistivity Meter

Resistivity Meters Market: Competition Landscape

One of the key manufacturers of resistivity meters manufacturers are Aquaread Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., OMEGA Engineering, Fann Instrument Company, Geo Sensors, Electrotek Static Controls Pvt. Ltd., IRIS Instruments, Tinker & Rasor and ACL, Inc.

Recently, HORIBA Ltd one of the resistivity meters manufacturers has launched industrial resistivity meter HE-480R. Its high performance temperature compensation makes it ideal for monitoring ultra-pure water used in manufacturing process in the semiconductor.

For example, ACL, Inc. one of the US based resistivity meters manufacturers, launched new surface resistivity meter in the market. This resistivity meters includes the features such as four LED display segments, portability and lightweight. ACL,Inc is using a strategy of low pricing to capture the maximum amount of resistivity meters market by providing economical resistivity meters.

Resistivity Meters Market: Regional Overview

Increasing research laboratories and water monitoring plant in US and Canada over the years is boosting the demand of resistivity meters in the market. North America captures the significant market share of resistivity meters due to increasing spending of governments in electronics industry. Key European economies such as the UK and Germany are focusing more on the electronics industry to provide more advanced electronic equipment.

Various initiatives taken by governments in this region regarding the electronic industry is accelerating the growth of resistivity meters in the market. In APEJ region especially countries like China and India are expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to the presence of small and big players in resistivity meters market.