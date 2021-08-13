Sales Revenue of Laminating Adhesives Market to Soar in the Near Future Owing to Growing Consumer Adoption

Adhesives are use for joining and assembling of different materials surfaces. Both dry lamination technique and wet lamination technique are widely used in laminating adhesive. Laminating adhesive has its application in various industrial and domestic uses. It is particularly designed to attach or fix two different surfaces together. The different chemical compositions of laminating adhesives include polyurethanes, polyvinyl acetate, epoxy, styrenic block, and ethylene vinyl acetate. It is widely applicable in minimizing weight, vibration-dampening joint and leakage control of fluids or gases.

Based on the different technology, the laminating adhesive the market can be broadly categorized in four different market segments namely; water-borne, solvent-borne, reactive, and hot melt. On the basis of different applications of the laminating adhesive, the market can be segmented as pressure sensitive adhesives, packaging, building & construction, automotive, woodwork & furniture, footwear, and others.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3390

The increasing demand of low volatile organic compound (Voc) and environmentally sustainable adhesives are some of the predominant driver of the global laminating adhesive market. Moreover the major end user market of laminating adhesive such as automobiles construction, woodworking, transportation, footwear, and packaging has witnessed a healthy growth over the last few years which in turn driving the growth of the global laminating adhesive market

Instability in raw material prices of the laminating adhesive coupled with stringent environmental regulations by EPA (environment protection agency) and REACH (registration, evaluation, authorization, and restriction of chemicals) in Europe and North America is acting as challenge for laminating adhesive market in this region.

Asia Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of laminating adhesive, followed by Europe and North America. North American market of laminating adhesive is heading towards maturity and the growth is mainly anticipated from the emerging market of Asia Pacific and Latin America. India and China are the two biggest market of laminating adhesive in Asia Pacific. Brazil is one of the fasted growing market laminating adhesive in Latin America region.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3390

Some of the major companies operating in global laminating adhesives market include, Ashland Inc, BASF SE, Bostik SA, Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company, ADCO Global Inc. and Henkel AG & Company,