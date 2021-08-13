Software Testing Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2017-2025

Software Testing Market: Introduction

Software testing is the process of running various application or programs, to identify bugs in the software and assist software in becoming error free solution to cater user requirements. Software testing is a detailed methodology to verify and validate the software code or program and help in developing efficient software, to meet technical and business requirements.

The various automated testing tools include Selenium, HP LoadRunner, HP QTP/UFT, BlazeMeter, HP Quality Center (HP ALM), Apache JMeter, Testim.io, IBM Rational Functional Tester, TestComplete, IBM Performance Tester, Test Studio, Sikuli, Ranorex, Sahi Pro, Appium, Sauce labs, Robotium, Watir, Cucumber, SilkTest, and others

Software Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The emergence of agile testing services and surge in demand for automated testing services are coupled together to spur the global software testing market. Enterprises are adopting agile testing services to enhance the quality of cloud services & infrastructure and also to develop better software solution with minimal error percentage.

Telecom and banking sector are expected to capture major market share in the end-user vertical segment. In the banking sector, demand for reliable software with zero possibility of error is increasing. Also increase in location based application and consumerization of data services in the telecom sector are the key drivers for the growth of global software testing market.

Global Software Testing Market: Market Segmentation

Global Software Testing Market can be divided into three segments, based on Product, End-user, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product for Software Testing Market:

The major segments of Software Testing Market on the basis of the Product include:

Application testing services

Product testing services

Others

Segmentation on the basis of end-user for Software Testing Market:

The major segments of Software Testing Market on the basis of the end-user include:

BFSI

Media

Telecommunications

Government and institutes

others

Global Software Testing Market: Regional Trend

North America is expected to dominate the Software Testing Market owing to the adoption of the software in various verticals such as healthcare, manufacturing and others sectors. Further increasing inclination towards software automation is the key factor trending in software testing market.

Followed by North America, Europe is expected to capture second largest market share regarding revenue, due to increase in demand for cloud-based testing services, which is anticipated to propel the software testing market in the fourth coming years.

Asia Pacific software testing market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR, owing to the presence of skilled and cheap labor. Also, Asia Pacific countries such as India and China are adopting digitalization, which is another driver for the growth of software testing market in the respective region.

Global Software Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Software Testing market include Accenture, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), CA Technologies, QASymphony, Infrasoft Technologies, Amdocs, Keytorc Software Testing Services.

Other players in Software Testing market include Atos SE, Cognizant, Cigniti Technologies Limited, Gallop Solutions, Tech Mahindra, Hexaware Technologies, UST Global and QualiTest Group.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Software Testing Market Segments

Global Software Testing Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Software Testing Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Software Testing Market

Global Software Testing Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Software Testing Market

Software Testing Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Software Testing Market

Global Software Testing Market Drivers and Restraints

