Sports & Energy Drinks Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sports & Energy Drinks – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
Sports drinks are beverages whose stated purpose is to help athletes replace water, electrolytes, and energy before and after training or competition, though their efficiency for that purpose has been questioned,particularly after exercise.
A stated purpose of sports drinks, which provide many calories of energy from sugars, is to improve performance and endurance.
The global Sports & Energy Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sports & Energy Drinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports & Energy Drinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Red Bull
Monster
Rockstar
Pepsico
Big Red
Arizona
National Beverage
Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Living Essentials Marketing
Vital Pharmaceuticals
Bodyarmor SuperDrink
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
General energy drinks
Energy shots
Segment by Application
Age (35)
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
1 Sports & Energy Drinks Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports & Energy Drinks
1.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 General energy drinks
1.2.3 Energy shots
1.3 Sports & Energy Drinks Segment by Application
1.3.1 Sports & Energy Drinks Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Age (35)
1.3 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Size
1.4.1 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Sports & Energy Drinks Production (2014-2025)
……..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports & Energy Drinks Business
7.1 Red Bull
7.1.1 Red Bull Sports & Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Red Bull Sports & Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Monster
7.2.1 Monster Sports & Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Monster Sports & Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Rockstar
7.3.1 Rockstar Sports & Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Rockstar Sports & Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Pepsico
7.4.1 Pepsico Sports & Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Pepsico Sports & Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Big Red
7.5.1 Big Red Sports & Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Big Red Sports & Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Arizona
7.6.1 Arizona Sports & Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Arizona Sports & Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 National Beverage
7.7.1 National Beverage Sports & Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 National Beverage Sports & Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Dr Pepper Snapple Group
7.8.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Sports & Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Sports & Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Living Essentials Marketing
7.9.1 Living Essentials Marketing Sports & Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Living Essentials Marketing Sports & Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Vital Pharmaceuticals
7.10.1 Vital Pharmaceuticals Sports & Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Sports & Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Vital Pharmaceuticals Sports & Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Bodyarmor SuperDrink
Continued…..
