Uterine Fibroids Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Uterine fibroids, also known as leiomyomas or myomas, are non-cancerous growths that develop from the muscle tissue of the uterus. The size, shape, and location of fibroids can vary greatly. They may be present inside the uterus on its outer surface, or within its wall, or attached to it by a stem-like structure.

A fibroid may remain very small for a long time and suddenly grow rapidly, or grow slowly over a number of years. It usually affects women between the age of 30 to 40 years, but can occur at any age.

Uterine fibroids may have various symptoms, such as change in menstruation, anaemia, abdominal cramps, constipation, pain during sex, rectal pain, and difficulty urinating or frequent urination. It is diagnosed through ultrasonography, hysteroscopy, hysterosalpingography, and sonohysterography. Some medications are known to reduce heavy bleeding and painful periods, caused due to this condition.

The drug candidates in uterine fibroids disease pipeline include, but are not limited to, Elagolix, OBE2109, and Proellex. Some of the companies having drugs in the uterine fibroids disease pipeline are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Abbvie Inc., and ObsEva SA.

