Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market

Description

Water and waste water treatment chemicals (WWTCs) are used to eliminate impurities or suspended substances from contaminated water. These chemicals make the contaminated water fit for industrial or domestic uses. WWTCs are used for purifying municipal drinking water, industrial waste water, and production waste water, making the treated water reusable in different applications. These chemicals are also used for purifying sea water and ground water. The choice of chemicals primarily depends on the cost and the end outcome.

According to the report, one driver in the market is scarcity of water leading to increasing use of WWTCs. The decline in the level of water and water quality because of the threatening water crisis across many countries is promoting WWTCs companies to invest in alternative water treatment methods. As a result, the opportunities for suppliers within the WWTCs market is expected to increase. The government of various emerging countries such as India, China, South Africa, and others has been encouraging the use of industrial wastewater treatment and waste water reuse by imposing penalties on noncompliance and rolling out incentives for the reuse of water.

This report researches the worldwide Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kemira

BASF

Ecolab

Suez (GE)

Solenis

Dow

Akzo Nobel

SNF Group

Shandong Taihe

Feralco Group

BWA Water Additives

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Solvay

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Breakdown Data by Type

Ph Adjusters & Softeners

Flocculants & Coagulants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

Biocides & Disinfectants

Others

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Breakdown Data by Application

Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Drinking Water Treatment

Cooling Water Treatment

Others

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ph Adjusters & Softeners

1.4.3 Flocculants & Coagulants

1.4.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.4.5 Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

1.4.6 Biocides & Disinfectants

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

1.5.3 Industrial Water Treatment

1.5.4 Drinking Water Treatment

1.5.5 Cooling Water Treatment

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Kemira

8.1.1 Kemira Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs)

8.1.4 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 BASF

8.2.1 BASF Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs)

8.2.4 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Ecolab

8.3.1 Ecolab Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs)

8.3.4 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Suez (GE)

8.4.1 Suez (GE) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs)

8.4.4 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Solenis

8.5.1 Solenis Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs)

8.5.4 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Dow

8.6.1 Dow Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs)

8.6.4 Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

