Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2019 and Forecast to 2023

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common reason of progressive dementia in the elderly population. There has been an exponential rise in the number of cases of Alzheimer’s disease worldwide emphasizing the necessity for developing an effective treatment. According to Alzheimer’s Association, in 2016, an estimated 5.4 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s disease. One in nine people aged 65 and above has Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, the number of people aged 65 and above affected with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to nearly triple, from 5.2 million to an expected 13.8 million, excluding the development of medical advances to avert or cure the disease. The mortality rates due to Alzheimer’s disease are quite high. Between 2000 and 2013, deaths due to heart disease, stroke and prostate cancer decreased 14%, 23% and 11%, respectively, while deaths from AD increased 71% in the U.S. Similarly, According to Alzheimer’s disease International in 2015, there are an estimated 46.8 million people worldwide living with dementia and is further expected to grow in future. Thus, there is an increasing in the demand for Alzheimer’s therapeutics and diagnostics worldwide.

Population aging across the globe is a major factor driving the market for Alzheimer’s therapeutics and diagnostics. Rising life expectancy is contributing to quick increases in number of aged population, and is associated with increased prevalence of chronic diseases like dementia. Therapies for AD offer temporary and uncertain improvements in the well-being of individuals, and none of the approved drugs can modify the course of the disease advancement. Thus, the magnitude of the affected population and lack of suitable and effective treatment offers an incredible opportunity for drug manufacturers. However, identification of the primary reasons and mechanisms involved in AD are is limited. Drug manufacturers have been unable to validate significant clinical benefits of treatment for a numerous of new compounds due to strict regulations. One of the significant trend observed in this market is collaboration of the existing players. Precisely, diagnostic technology companies are carefully trying to bring about effective biomarker technologies to support and improve the drug development process for potential drug candidates which is further expected to propel the demand.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Namenda

Aricept

Exelon

Solanezumab

Gantenerumab

Verubecestat

Pfizer

Eisai

Actavis

Lundbeck

Daiichi Sankyo

Novartis

TauRx

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Biomarkers

Cholinesterase inhibitors

NMDA receptor antagonists

Brain imaging

Blood tests

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Drugs Market

Diagnostics Market

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Biomarkers

1.2.2 Cholinesterase inhibitors

1.2.3 NMDA receptor antagonists

1.2.4 Brain imaging

1.2.5 Blood tests

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Drugs Market

1.3.2 Diagnostics Market

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Namenda

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Namenda Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Aricept

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Aricept Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Exelon

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Exelon Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Solanezumab

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Solanezumab Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Gantenerumab

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Gantenerumab Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Verubecestat

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Verubecestat Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

