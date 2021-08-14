Anal Fissure Therapeutics Market – Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2025

Anal fissure is a linear tear in the mucosal lining of the distal anal canal below the dentate line. The common symptoms of an anal fissure include severe pain during and after a bowel movement lasting for several minutes to few hours. These fissures occur mainly because due to trauma to the inner lining of the anus, most of the times a hard, dry bowel movement is typically responsible but in some cases diarrhea and loose stool were observed to be the causes. Severe anal pain can produce spasm of the anal sphincter muscle, resulting in a decrease in blood flow to the site of the injury that ultimately prolongs the process of wound healing.

The next bowel movement results in more anal spasm, pain, decreased blood flow to the wounded area, and the cycle continues. Treatments are aimed at interrupting this cycle by relaxing the anal sphincter muscle to promote healing of the fissure. Eighty-seven percent of people with a chronic anal fissure are between the ages of 20 and 60 years. An anterior fissure is more likely to develop in women (25%) than in men (8%), however anal fissures affect males and females equally.

Anal fissure market will be driven by improper food habits especially observed in population in age group of 13 to 25 years, aging population, demand for minimally invasive and fast acting treatments. The overall market is estimated to observe a growth especially in age group of 15 to 30 years and 50 to 60 years of age as the major problems related with bowel movement are observe in these age groups.

The companies involved in the anal fissure therapeutics clinical trials are Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., S.L.A. Pharma AG, M/S Dizney Display Company, Ipsen Inc., ProStrakan Group plc, RDD Pharma Ltd., RDD Pharma Ltd., Allergan, Inc. and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

