At-Home Beauty Devices Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global market size of At-Home Beauty Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of At-Home Beauty Devices in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global At-Home Beauty Devices market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the At-Home Beauty Devices market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of At-Home Beauty Devices include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the At-Home Beauty Devices include
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
Tria Beauty Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Carol Cole Company
L’Oreal Group
Procter & Gamble
Home Skinovations Ltd.
Photomedex Inc.
Market Size Split by Type
Rejuvenation Devices
Acne Devices
Light/Led Therapy & Photo Rejuvenation Devices
Skin Derma Rollers
Cellulite Reduction Devices
Oxygen & Steamer Devices
Market Size Split by Application
Home Use
Travel Use
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 At-Home Beauty Devices Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Rejuvenation Devices
1.4.3 Acne Devices
1.4.4 Light/Led Therapy & Photo Rejuvenation Devices
1.4.5 Skin Derma Rollers
1.4.6 Cellulite Reduction Devices
1.4.7 Oxygen & Steamer Devices
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Home Use
1.5.3 Travel Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Market Size
2.1.1 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Sales 2016-2025
2.2 At-Home Beauty Devices Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 At-Home Beauty Devices Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 At-Home Beauty Devices Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 At-Home Beauty Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global At-Home Beauty Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 At-Home Beauty Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 At-Home Beauty Devices Price by Manufacturers
3.4 At-Home Beauty Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 At-Home Beauty Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers At-Home Beauty Devices Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into At-Home Beauty Devices Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
11.1.1 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of At-Home Beauty Devices
11.1.4 At-Home Beauty Devices Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Tria Beauty Inc.
11.2.1 Tria Beauty Inc. Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of At-Home Beauty Devices
11.2.4 At-Home Beauty Devices Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.3.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of At-Home Beauty Devices
11.3.4 At-Home Beauty Devices Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Carol Cole Company
11.4.1 Carol Cole Company Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of At-Home Beauty Devices
11.4.4 At-Home Beauty Devices Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 L’Oreal Group
11.5.1 L’Oreal Group Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of At-Home Beauty Devices
11.5.4 At-Home Beauty Devices Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Procter & Gamble
11.6.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of At-Home Beauty Devices
11.6.4 At-Home Beauty Devices Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Home Skinovations Ltd.
11.7.1 Home Skinovations Ltd. Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of At-Home Beauty Devices
11.7.4 At-Home Beauty Devices Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Photomedex Inc.
11.8.1 Photomedex Inc. Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of At-Home Beauty Devices
11.8.4 At-Home Beauty Devices Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
Continued….
