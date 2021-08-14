Billet Casters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Billet Casters Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 135 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Billet Casters Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Billet Casters are the machine that process whereby molten metal is solidified into a “semifinished” billet for subsequent rolling in the finishing mills. In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Billet Casters in the regions of China and some developing countries that is expected to drive the market for more Billet Casters. Growth in recovery of steel mill industry, increasing of petrochemical and general industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Billet Casters in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the Billet Casters industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Billet Casters is relatively mature. And some enterprises, like Danieli, Primetals, SMS, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Billet Casters and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 25% sales market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global Billet Casters industry because of the lowest costs of the raw material and labor. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

According to this study, over the next five years the Billet Casters market will register a 0.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 380 million by 2024, from US$ 360 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Billet Casters business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Billet Casters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Billet Casters value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

100-150mm

150-200mm

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Large Steel Mill

Small Steel Mill

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Danieli, Primetals, SMS Group, Sino-Heavymach, Alfred Wertli AG, JP Steel Plantech Co, CCTEC, Sarralle, Electrotherm

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Billet Casters consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

(value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Billet Casters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Billet Casters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Billet Casters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Billet Casters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Executive Summary

Global Billet Casters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2024)

Global Billet Casters Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

Global Billet Casters Revenue (2014-2024)

Global Billet Casters Production (2014-2024)

North America Billet Casters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

Europe Billet Casters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

China Billet Casters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

Japan Billet Casters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

Southeast Asia Billet Casters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

India Billet Casters Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

Raw Material and Suppliers

Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Billet Casters

Manufacturing Process Analysis of Billet Casters

Industry Chain Structure of Billet Casters

Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Billet Casters

Capacity and Commercial Production Date

Global Billet Casters Manufacturing Plants Distribution

Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Billet Casters

Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

Billet Casters Production and Capacity Analysis

Billet Casters Revenue Analysis

Billet Casters Price Analysis

Market Concentration Degree

