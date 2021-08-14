Body Protection Equipment Market Value to Reach US$ 2,901.4 million by 2022

Global Body Protection Equipment Market: Snapshot

Body protection equipment includes different types of protective clothing, helmets, goggles, etc., in order to provide protection against various injuries, accidents, and infections to the workers. Various safety rules and regulations in different industries are expected to drive the demand for body protection equipment. Regulatory bodies such as OSHA, NFPA, and NIOSH have also made it mandatory to focus on safety and security of workers. Hence, increasing number of sectors such as manufacturing, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, transportation, etc., are providing various protective equipment to workers. Companies are also demanding high-quality protective equipment that can last for a long time even after multiple uses. Protective wear for protection against radiation is also gaining popularity.

Moreover, with the technological advancements, the process of development and material used in developing protective equipment has also changed. Manufacturers are using new and lightweight materials, and integration of sensors is also gaining momentum to offer high-level of safety and protection. The need for protective equipment to provide protection against flash fire at the workplace has also increased for both electric and gas operations.As per the latest report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for body protection equipment is likely to witness strong growth, registering 6.6% CAGR during 2017-2022. The market is also estimated to bring in US$ 2,901.4 million revenue by 2022 end.

Laboratory Coats to Emerge as the Top-Selling Product

Compared to the various products in the body protection equipment, laboratory coats are likely to be one of the top-selling products. By 2022 end, laboratory coats are projected to surpass US$ 900 million revenue. Meanwhile, coveralls are also anticipated to witness healthy growth during 2017-2022. Increasing risk of working with hazardous chemicals is driving the demand for laboratory coats.

Manufacturing Sector to Witness Strong Growth in the Global Market for Body Protection Equipment

The manufacturing sector is likely to witness impressive growth in the global market for body protection equipment during 2017-2022. Towards the end of 2022, the manufacturing sector is projected to reach nearly US$ 700 million revenue. Meanwhile, the construction sector is also likely to witness significant growth in the global market for body protection equipment market.

North America to Dominate the Global Market for Body Protection Equipment between 2017 and 2022

Region-wise, North America is likely to emerge as the largest region in the global market for body protection equipment. Rising concern towards workplace fatalities and associated risks are driving the market growth in the region. Moreover, the presence of tech companies is leading towards innovation in body protection equipment.

Competitive pricing and product differentiation are also the factors driving body protection equipment market in North America. Increasing prevalence of various diseases is also leading to the research on developing new body protection equipment for medical personnel in North America. Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) are also likely to have a significant growth due to rapid industrialization, growing number of new projects in oil and gas and construction sectors.