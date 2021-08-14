Chemotherapy Induced Pain Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period until 2025

Cancer is one of the most chronic and fatal disorders, involving abnormal cell growth with potential to spread or invade other parts of the body. Cancer is a life threatening disease, with extremely high mortality rate, due to highly invasive nature. Chemotherapy, abbreviated as, chemo or CTx is an important cancer treatment, in which cancer is treated by using combination of various anti-cancer agents (chemotherapeutic agents) as a part of standard chemotherapeutic regimen. Major drug classes of chemotherapeutic agents include anti-metabolites (purines, pyrimidines), alkylating agents (cisplatins, tetrazines), cytotoxic agents (anthracyclines), anti-microtubule agents (taxanes, vinca derivatives), and others. These drugs are highly effective in cancer treatment, but also cause chronic side effects. Chemotherapy induced pain is the most common side effect, which affects around 30% to 90% of cancer patients. If left untreated, it can affect the daily functions and quality of life as well as lead cancer patients to be less liable to continue their chemotherapy treatment.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chemotherapy-induced-pain-market.html

Based on type of pain, the global chemotherapy induced pain market can be segmented into bone pain, nerve pain, muscle pain, abdominal pain, breakthrough cancer pain, peripheral neurotherapy, and others. Commonly used chemotherapy drugs such as Cisplatin, Vincristine Sulfate, and Paclitaxel cause chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy. In terms of therapy and treatment, the market can be categorized into medicinal treatment and non-medicinal treatment (supportive treatment). Medicinal treatment includes use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents (NSAIDs) (aspirin, paracetamol, nimesulide, ibuprofen, and aceclofenac), opioid drugs (morphine), and others. Non-medicinal treatment includes massage, nutritional treatment, distraction, counseling and consultancy, exercise, and acupuncture. The global chemotherapy induced pain market is expected to experience sustained growth during the forecast period.

This is attributed to various factors such as increase in research and development expenditure across the globe and high prevalence rate of cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer accounted for nearly 8.8 million deaths globally in 2015 and this number is projected to reach 13.1 million by 2030. This rapidly growing prevalence of cancer is likely to support the growth of chemotherapy practices which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market. Owing to extensive R&D, a number of drugs and formulations are under clinical development and expected to enter the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in awareness among the population about chemotherapy related pain, increase in medical infrastructure, and technological advancements are projected to propel the market. However, promising pipeline molecules with disappointed results and rise in preference for other cancer treatment options are likely to hamper market growth.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39419

Geographically, the global chemotherapy induced pain market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global chemotherapy induced pain market, followed by Europe, owing to strong clinical pipeline, developed health care infrastructure, and demand for advanced treatment options. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for chemotherapy induced pain treatment due to developing health care infrastructure and rise in government expenditure in the health care industry. Affordability issues, lack of proper treatment, and poor patient education are factors restraining the chemotherapy induced pain market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Major players operating in the chemotherapy induced pain market include Amgen, Inc., Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=39419

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com