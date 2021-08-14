Citronella Oil Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2019 and Forecast to 2023

Citronella oil is an essential oil obtained from the leaves and stems of different species of Cymbopogon (lemongrass).Citronella Oil can be classified as two types, such as Java and Ceylon. It can be widely used in many files.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Citronella Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Citronella Oil can be classified as two types, such as Java and Ceylon. It can be widely used in many files. Survey results showed that 32.03% of the Citronella Oil market is Java, 67.97% is Ceylon in 2016.

The application of Citronella Oil can be can be divided into three categories, such as Food & Drink, Daily Chemical Product and Others. 38.16% of the Citronella Oil market is Food & Drink, 45.73% is Daily Chemical Product. 16.11% is others in 2016. With the development of economy, Citronella Oil has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Citronella Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ceylon

Java

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Drink

Daily Chemical Product

Others

