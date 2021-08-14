Cloud-enabling Technologies 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 16.60% and Forecast to 2021
Cloud computing came into existence through advancement in the field of hardware, software, and networking. The evolution of cloud computing is made possible through technologies such as virtualization, automated computing, and service-oriented architecture (SOA). These technologies are commonly termed as cloud-enabling technologies. Cloud computing provides an opportunity for enterprises to use these technologies by eliminating the need for deeper understanding and expertise in using them. Virtualization refers to creating the virtual version of physical infrastructure. It reduces IT cost and improves business agility. IT operations are automated in recent times, where resource provisioning process is made on-demand. SOA concept in cloud breaks business problems into services, which can be integrated and offered as cloud-based solutions. The advancement in these technologies is increasing the adoption of cloud-based services worldwide.
The analysts forecast the Global Cloud-enabling Technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 16.60 percent over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Cloud-enabling Technologies market for the period 2015-2019. The market can be segmented into the following: Virtualization, Automation and Management, and SOA.
The report, the Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Cloud-enabling Technologies market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• BMC Software
• CA Technologies
• Citrix Systems
• HP
• IBM
• Microsoft
• Oracle
• VMware
Other Prominent Vendors
• Fujitsu
• Infosys
• ManageIQ
• Parallels
• Quest Software (Dell)
• RedHat
• SAP
Key Drivers
• Increased Adoption of Cloud-based Services
Key Challenges
• Cloud Security Concerns
Key Trends
• Software-defined Data Center
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
