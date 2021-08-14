Damp Meter Market is Driven by The Increased Deliveries of Damp Meter In Applications Such As Pharmaceuticals, Plastic & Polymer, Food & Beverage,

Damp meter or moisture meter is diagnostic tool essentially used to identify and measure moisture content in materials such as plaster, wood, soil, brick, and other materials. Damp meter features pin which are either inserted or pressed in material to be tasted. It is primarily designed to assess the level of moisture in material, besides it also useful in various application such as to trace the source of a leak and damp, to establish if a structure is letting in water. As well as for motor home owners or caravan damp meter is helpful to assess the levels of moisture in vehicles which has been stored since long time. The construction professionals also use damp meter to determine a wall’s suitability to be wallpapered, re plastered, or painted. Moreover civil engineers, contractors and builders employ moisture meters on a range of site jobs including detecting water in floors, building materials, structures, and timber. The farm owner are using damp meter to measure the moisture content in soil and cattle feed’s.

The global damp meter market is primarily driven by the increased deliveries of damp meter in applications such as pharmaceuticals, plastic & polymer, food & beverage, chemicals, research, construction, metal & mining, semiconductor, and others. The increasing adoption of automation for manufacturing products in various industry verticals anticipated boost the demand damp meter globally, further expected to spur the growth of global damp meter market during forecast period. The strong government support, strict environmental regulations, efforts toward automation of agricultural processes, yield monitoring practices, and growing adoption of precision farming expected to increase the demand of damp meter from farm owners.

The damp meter usage expected to increase in food and beverage industry in order maintaining adequate moisture content in the product as per government guidelines. In conjunction with same, damp meter used in various application for building & construction and other similar application witnessing an increase in demand in market. However, shortage of skilled staff expected to hinder the growth of global damp meter market during forecast period.

The global damp meter market has been segmented based on product type, end-use industry, and region. Based on product type, the damp meter market can be classified into pin-type damp meter and pin less damp meter. Pin damp meter features two pin, which allow for testing both shell and core depths to measure the moisture present while pin less damp meter uses fluctuations of electromagnetic radio waves. Based on end-use industry, the market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals, plastic & polymer, food & beverage, chemicals, construction, metal & mining, semiconductor, and others. In terms of region, the global dump meter market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America & Europe is anticipated to contribute a significant share to the global damp meter market due to the presence of leading damp meter manufacturers. Moreover, the rapid adoption of damp meter in Asia Pacific is anticipated to owe the expansion of global damp meter market during forecast period.