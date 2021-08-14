DATA CENTER INTERCONNECT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Data Center Interconnect status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Interconnect development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ciena Corporation
Huawei Technologies
Nokia Corporation
Juniper Networks
Infinera Corporation
ADVA Optical Networking
Cisco Systems
Fujitsu Ltd
Extreme Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Product
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity
Workload (VM)
Data (Storage) Mobility
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Center Interconnect status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Center Interconnect development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Center Interconnect Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Product
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Center Interconnect Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Real-Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity
1.5.3 Workload (VM)
1.5.4 Data (Storage) Mobility
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Center Interconnect Market Size
2.2 Data Center Interconnect Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Center Interconnect Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Data Center Interconnect Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Data Center Interconnect Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Data Center Interconnect Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Data Center Interconnect Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Data Center Interconnect Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Data Center Interconnect Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Data Center Interconnect Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Data Center Interconnect Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Ciena Corporation
12.1.1 Ciena Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Center Interconnect Introduction
12.1.4 Ciena Corporation Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Ciena Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Huawei Technologies
12.2.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Center Interconnect Introduction
12.2.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Nokia Corporation
12.3.1 Nokia Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Center Interconnect Introduction
12.3.4 Nokia Corporation Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Nokia Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Juniper Networks
12.4.1 Juniper Networks Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Center Interconnect Introduction
12.4.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development
12.5 Infinera Corporation
12.5.1 Infinera Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Center Interconnect Introduction
12.5.4 Infinera Corporation Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Infinera Corporation Recent Development
12.6 ADVA Optical Networking
12.6.1 ADVA Optical Networking Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Data Center Interconnect Introduction
12.6.4 ADVA Optical Networking Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 ADVA Optical Networking Recent Development
12.7 Cisco Systems
12.7.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Data Center Interconnect Introduction
12.7.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.8 Fujitsu Ltd
12.8.1 Fujitsu Ltd Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Data Center Interconnect Introduction
12.8.4 Fujitsu Ltd Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Fujitsu Ltd Recent Development
12.9 Extreme Networks
12.9.1 Extreme Networks Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Data Center Interconnect Introduction
12.9.4 Extreme Networks Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development
Continued…..
