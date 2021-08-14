Dimmer Switch Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

A dimmer switch is an electrical switch that is used to lower the brightness of the lamp. A dimmer switch is connected in series within the lamp circuit and it changes the voltage level applied to the lamp to control the current path for high and low beams. The principle behind working of dimmer switch is that modern resistors rapidly shut the lamp circuit off and on to reduce the total amount of energy flowing through the circuit instead of diverting the energy from the lamp into a resistor. Hence, dimmer switches are used to save energy, and also for cost saving for long run. There are three types of dimmer switches that includes resistive dimmers, inductive dimmers, and fluorescent dimmers. Among these, dimming fluorescent lamp is complex in nature as it require a high frequency analogue 1-10 volt regulated ballast to dim successfully. Since, dimmer switches are flexible in nature, the brightness of the light bulb can be adjusted depending on requirement to perform the activity.

One of the major driving factor for growth of the global dimmer switch market is increasing use of dimmer switch in various household, and commercial applications. In household application such as indoor lighting system, dimmer switches are used to adjust the brightness of the light bulb in the room. As a single room can be used for multiple purpose, such as watching television, studying, and having dinner, different amount of light intensity is required to get these activities done in effective manner. Moreover, in commercial applications, such as in offices, and service fields, dimmer switches are used to lower the intensity of light in a room to make customers feel comfortable and relaxed. In addition to this, dimmer switches are also used in stage lighting, and architectural lighting for decoration of hotels and malls.

Also, the use of dimmer switch is helpful in reducing the energy consumption and thereby cutting the cost associated with operations. Considering all these factors, with increasing focus on adoption of energy efficient lighting solutions in household and commercial application, demand for dimmer switch is expected to grow significantly during forecast period. Moreover, the autotransformer dimmer are used to control current flow by varying the voltage in the circuit. These autotransformer dimmers are still being used in some theaters to control house lights. With increasing popularity of autotransformer dimmer in entertainment applications, demand for dimmer switch is anticipated to rise in coming years. However, the cost of dimmer switch is higher than a regular or simple switch, which is expected to be a restraining factor for global dimmer switch market.

The global dimmer switch market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the global dimmer switch market can be classified into resistive dimmers, inductive dimmers, and fluorescent dimmers. Resistive dimmers are further sub segmented into leading edge dimmer, and trailing edge dimmer. Based on application, the dimmer switch market can be segmented into residential applications, and commercial applications. Additionally, based on geography, the dimmer switch market is further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the key players operating in the global dimmer switch market with significant developments include Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Legrand, Eaton, Lite-Puter, Schneider Electric, Panasonic Corporation, Hubbell, and Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. among others.