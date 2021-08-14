E-waste Recycling 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024
E-waste Recycling market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.
Market Research states that the world E-waste Recycling market held an opportunity worth US$10283 Million in 2019.
The market is expected to expand at 2.85% CAGR over the period between 2019 and 2024.
The players mentioned in our report
SIMS RECYCLING SOLUTION
Stena Techno World
Umicore
environCom
WASTE MANAGEMENT
Eletronic Recyclers International
GEEP
CIMELIA Resource Recovery
Veolia
Kuusakoski
Gem
Dongjiang
Global E-waste Recycling Market: Product Segment Analysis
Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment
Home appliances
Other types
Global E-waste Recycling Market: Application Segment Analysis
Global E-waste Recycling Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
South East Asia
China
India
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the E-waste Recycling Industry
1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.1 Types of E-waste Recycling industry
1.2.1.1 Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment
1.2.1.2 Home appliances
1.2.1.3 Other types
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 E-waste Recycling Markets by regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.4 India
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.1.5 South East Asia
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2019
2.2 World E-waste Recycling Market by types
Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment
Home appliances
Other types
2.3 World E-waste Recycling Market by Applications
Chapter 3 World E-waste Recycling Market share
3.1 Major players Market share by production
3.2 Major players Market share by Revenue
3.3 Major Regions Market share by Production in 2019, Through 2024
3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue in 2019, Through 2024
Chapter 4 Supply Chain
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2014-2019
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Process Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Continued….
