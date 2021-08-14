Glass Ceramics Market Emergence of advanced technologies and global industry analysis | 2025

The global glass ceramics market is prognosticated to find housing and construction as a larger end-user industry since ceramic abrasives and ceramic tiles are extensively engaged for exterior and interior applications. A crystallized variety of glass ceramic, Neoparium could easily weather harsh environments and is impermeable to liquids. With that being said, glass ceramics also find applications in medical, electrical, optical, and aerospace industries, indicating a bright future of the market. There could be a steady growth in the demand for glass ceramics in the medical industry with the rise in the number of osteoporosis cases on the global platform.

The global glass ceramics market could be classified as per end-user industry and type of material. According to experienced analysts, housing and construction is predicted to grab a larger share of the market.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global glass ceramics market with key aspects such as market segmentation, market size, and market share taken into consideration. It provides a perspective on various market threats and opportunities along with a study on key trends that could influence growth in the near future. Furthermore, it offers a detailed profiling of important market players.

Global Glass Ceramics Market: Trends and Opportunities

The world glass ceramics market is foreseen to gain impetus due to the boom in the construction industry and the rising demand therein. Compared to other types of materials, glass ceramics cost less. Moreover, they help to reduce sound and find important applications in industrial and commercial sectors. In the aerospace industry, glass ceramics are currently used in nosecones of high-end aircrafts and missiles. They are required to withstand harsh conditions resulting from atmospheric reentry, erosion, and rain. As a result, they are employed in the aerospace industry owing to their combination of properties such as excellent abrasion resistance and high mechanical strength.

The growing manufacture of antennas for Wi-Fi applications and mobile phones in the electronics industry could bode well for the demand for glass ceramics. Antennas with glass ceramics and copper exhibit a high response to frequencies and offer improved performance. Glass ceramics are surveyed to be choice materials for the semiconductor sector as well. This could be because of their outstanding conducting and insulating properties.

Global Glass Ceramics Market: Regional Outlook

The swelling demand for glass ceramics in the construction industry is anticipated to augur well for the growth of the international glass ceramics market in Asia Pacific. By the end of the forecast period 2017-2025, this region could secure a dominating share of the market. Players could expect new prospects taking birth on the back of the speedily growing education and healthcare industries. A massive consumption of implantable devices is projected to take place in the healthcare industry due to the increase in the geriatric population. Nonetheless, the market is predicted to see expansion in Europe and North America due to the impressive growth in the medical and electronics industries.

Global Glass Ceramics Market: Companies Mentioned

The international glass ceramics market features some of the leading names of the industry, including Saint-Gobain, Kyocera Corporation, Anchor Glass, and Huntsman Corporation. The market could be controlled by established companies because of their vast production plants and facilities around the globe. The presence of several small and large companies is prophesied to render the vendor landscape highly competitive.