Global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market

Alcohols are often used as solvents for certain disinfectants and have a synergistic effect. The usual concentration is 75%.

The most commonly used alcohol disinfectants are ethanol and isopropanol, which coagulate proteins and cause the death of microorganisms. They are intermediate disinfectants that kill bacteria and destroy most lipophilic viruses, such as herpes simplex virus and hepatitis B. Virus, human immunodeficiency virus, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

DuPont

Ecolab Inc.

BODE Chemie GmbH

Johnson & Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser

The global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants market is valued at 1890 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2710 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alcohol-Based Disinfectants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alcohol-Based Disinfectants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Methyl Alcohol

Ethyl Alcohol

Isopropyl Alcohol

N-Propyl Alcohol

Segment by Application

Hand Sanitizers

Clinical Surfaces

Clinical Devices

Other Applications

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants

1.2 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Methyl Alcohol

1.2.3 Ethyl Alcohol

1.2.4 Isopropyl Alcohol

1.2.5 N-Propyl Alcohol

1.3 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hand Sanitizers

1.3.3 Clinical Surfaces

1.3.4 Clinical Devices

1.3.5 Other Applications

1.4 Global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Market Size

1.5.1 Global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Business

7.1 3M Company

7.1.1 3M Company Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Company Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DuPont

7.2.1 DuPont Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DuPont Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ecolab Inc.

7.3.1 Ecolab Inc. Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ecolab Inc. Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BODE Chemie GmbH

7.4.1 BODE Chemie GmbH Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BODE Chemie GmbH Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Johnson & Johnson

7.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Reckitt Benckiser

7.6.1 Reckitt Benckiser Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Reckitt Benckiser Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

