Global Bench-top Sterilizer Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

This comprehensive Bench-top Sterilizer Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Bench-top sterilizers are autoclaves that use moist heat at extremely high temperatures or hot air to sterilize equipment. Bench-top sterilizers provide a fast, safe, dependable, and convenient means of sterilizing media, instruments, glassware, clothing, and waste. Modern designs feature high chamber capacity, digital display screens, programmable time and temperature, compatibility, and portability.

Bench-top sterilizer industry is relatively fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe, China and North America. Among them, North America sales accounted for more than 42.33% of the total output value of global bench-top sterilizer, as for the sales market. Tuttnauer is the world leading manufacturer in global bench-top sterilizer market with the market share of 16.62%, in terms of sales revenue, and followed by Getinge, SHINVA and Steris.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the bench-top sterilizer raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of bench-top sterilizer.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bench-top Sterilizer market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 390 million by 2024, from US$ 310 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bench-top Sterilizer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bench-top Sterilizer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Bench-top Sterilizer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Steam

Plasma

Hot Air

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Medical

Laboratory

Dental

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tuttnauer, Getinge, Steris, Midmark, MELAG, Systec GmbH, COMINOX, Sirona, WandH, Memmert, NAMROL, Moonmed Group, Elektro-mag, SHINVA, Biobase, Tex Year, Runyes Medical, Foshan Gladent

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bench-top Sterilizer consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

Focuses on the key global Bench-top Sterilizer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bench-top Sterilizer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bench-top Sterilizer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

