Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market

Wet electronic chemicals are key basic chemical materials in the electronics industry and one of the important supporting materials. In a sense, wet electronic chemicals support the development of modern technology industries such as new energy, modern communications, computers, information network technology, microcomputer mechanical intelligence systems, industrial automation and home appliances.

Wet electronic chemicals are used in a wide range of wafer processes, and a gradual breakthrough in purification process technology will accelerate import substitution. Wet electronic chemicals are used in wafer cleaning, etching, development, and deburring processes in semiconductor wafer processes, and are widely used in wafer fabrication and packaging.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Sumitomo

Stella

inotec

TAIWAN FERTILIZER

Dakin

Juhua Group Corporation

Vijay Gas Industry

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Jianghua Microelectronics Materials

Chuandong Chemical

Mainly using upstream sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, hydrofluoric acid, ammonia water, sodium hydroxide, potassium hydroxide, acetone, ethanol, isopropanol, etc. as raw materials, through pretreatment, filtration, purification and other processes to produce high purity products. It is mainly used for cleaning and etching of chips in the semiconductor field, and also plays an important role in the cleaning of silicon wafers. Its purity and cleanliness have a significant impact on the yield, electrical performance and reliability of integrated circuits.

The global Electronic Wet Chemicals market is valued at 6360 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9460 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Wet Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Wet Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

H2O2

HF

H2SO4

IPA

NH4OH

HCl

H3PO4

HNO3

Ultrapure Water

Other

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

Silicon

IC Process

Other

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Wet Chemicals

1.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 H2O2

1.2.3 HF

1.2.4 H2SO4

1.2.5 IPA

1.2.6 NH4OH

1.2.7 HCl

1.2.8 H3PO4

1.2.9 HNO3

1.2.10 Ultrapure Water

1.2.11 Other

1.3 Electronic Wet Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electronic Wet Chemicals Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Semiconductor

1.3.3 Silicon

1.3.4 IC Process

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Size

1.5.1 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Electronic Wet Chemicals Production (2014-2025)

…………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electronic Wet Chemicals Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Electronic Wet Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sumitomo

7.2.1 Sumitomo Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sumitomo Electronic Wet Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Stella

7.3.1 Stella Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Stella Electronic Wet Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 inotec

7.4.1 inotec Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 inotec Electronic Wet Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 TAIWAN FERTILIZER

7.5.1 TAIWAN FERTILIZER Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 TAIWAN FERTILIZER Electronic Wet Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Dakin

7.6.1 Dakin Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Dakin Electronic Wet Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Juhua Group Corporation

7.7.1 Juhua Group Corporation Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Juhua Group Corporation Electronic Wet Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Vijay Gas Industry

7.8.1 Vijay Gas Industry Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Vijay Gas Industry Electronic Wet Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

7.9.1 Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical Electronic Wet Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Jianghua Microelectronics Materials

7.10.1 Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Electronic Wet Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Electronic Wet Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Jianghua Microelectronics Materials Electronic Wet Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Chuandong Chemical

Continued….

