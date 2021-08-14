Global Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Market- Top Product, Consumption, Price, Analysis, Size to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Hydrogen cyanide (HCN), sometimes called prussic acid, is an organic compound with the chemical formula HCN. It is a colorless, extremely poisonous liquid that boils slightly above room temperature, at 25.6 Â°C.

Scope of the Report:

In last century, world production of Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) has once reached to more than 100 KMT/year. As the increasing concern of DPA in safety and environmental issue, many companies has stope production of Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN). Currently, there are only four major players locating in 3 continents. Chemtura is the largest supplier of Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) with production market share of 45.12% in 2016 in terms of volume. Feiya Chemical is the largest player in Asia with production market share of 32.54%. Nantong Xinbang Chemical from China and Duslo from Slovakia are also important regional suppliers.

The major raw material of Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) is Aniline. In the past years, the market of Aniline has been under fierce fluctuation. The price of Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) also changed in accordance with the manufacturer cost of Aniline.

Rubber Antioxidant and Lubricant Antioxidant are the main application of Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN), which takes a combined market share of 66.02% in 2016. Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) can also be used in Dyes, Pharmaceutical, Gunpowder Stabilizer. The consumption of Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) is mainly concentrated in China, USA and Europe, where are also major production area of rubber Antioxidant and Lubricant Antioxidant.

The worldwide market for Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

