Global Oncology Market Increasing Number of Voluntary Licensing Agreements to Drive Market Growth Till Now

In 2012, there were 32.6 million people living with any type of cancer within five years of diagnosis. These are generally incurable once they progress to the stage where they are unresectable. Chemotherapy compounds are a mainstay treatment for cancers of all types, at various disease stages. In a typical course of therapy for cancer, multiple chemotherapy compounds are administered sequentially in combination regimens, as an adjunct to surgery and radiation therapy. Chemotherapy drugs are cytotoxic to dividing cells, meaning that they act on both healthy and malignant tissues and are fairly toxic. However, they exert more damage on malignant tissue than healthy tissue due to the rapid cell cycle of cancer cells. The key cancer indications of this report are breast, colorectal, lung, and prostate and hematological cancers.

A number of common etiologic factors have been strongly characterized as raising the risk of developing cancer, including age, chronic inflammation, gender, obesity, tobacco usage and heritable cancer syndromes. The risk of cancer increases greatly in patients over the age of 65. Populations in developed countries are projected to become increasingly aged and show rising obesity incidence, which will drive both cancer prevalence and revenue growth for its treatments.

There has been a shift towards developing targeted therapies, such as mAbs and cell therapies. Targeted therapies, by their nature, have less toxicity associated with their use and as a result can be administered to more cancer patients, who are commonly elderly and have co-morbidities, therefore increasing the overall survival of this group and the number of treatment cycles they may receive. The most commercially successful oncology treatments are mAbs such as MabThera/Rituxan, Avastin and Herceptin.

Global revenue for the oncology market is forecast to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.66%, from $118.6 billion in 2016 to $241.0 billion in 2023. Which drugs will achieve blockbuster status and how will the key player companies perform during the forecast period?

The oncology pipeline is large and fairly diverse and contains 7,773 products. How does the composition of the pipeline compare with that of the existing market? What are the most popular types of molecule type and molecular target in the pipeline?

What mechanisms of action and molecule types are most common for pipeline products being trialed in the various key indications?

How will the market shares and CAGRs of the top 20 pharma companies compare within oncology?

What proportion of the key players’ revenues will be attributable to oncology products?

Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape by considering disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis, and the treatment options available at each stage of diagnosis

Visualize the composition of the oncology market across each indication, in terms of dominant molecule types and targets, highlighting the key commercial assets and players

Analyze the oncology pipeline and stratify by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target, with a granular breakdown across key indications

Understand the growth in patient epidemiology and market revenue for the oncology market globally and across the key players and product types

Stratify the market in terms of the generic and premium product revenue split between oncology products and assess the role of these product types in the treatment of the various cancers

Identify commercial opportunities in the oncology deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals

