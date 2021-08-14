Global Secondary Tickets Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Summary

The Secondary Tickets market size will reach about 2315 million USD in 2025 from 1258 million USD in 2018 all around the world, with the CAGR of 9.1%.

The major players in global market include

StubHub

Ticketmaster

Viagogo

Vivid Seats

TicketIQ

RazorGator

TickPick

SeatGeek

Alliance Tickets

Coast to Coast Tickets

TicketCity

TicketNetwork

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Secondary Tickets for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Sporting events

Concerts

Theaters

