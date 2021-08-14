IR Emitter and Receiver 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10.42% and Forecast to 2022
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IR emitter and receiver market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of IR emitter and receiver.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Excelitas Technologies
• FLIR Systems
• Honeywell
• Murata Manufacturing
Other prominent vendors
• DRS Technologies
• Hamamatsu Photonics
• OSRAM Opto Semiconductors
• Sofradir
• Texas Instruments
• VIGO Systems
• Vishay Intertechnology
Market driver
• Increase in number of connected devices through IoT
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Variable influences of environmental conditions on IR sensors
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Integration of IR cores in smartphones
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Technology landscape
• IR detection mechanism
• Major types of IR detectors
PART 06: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• IR emitter and receiver market: Security
• IR emitter and receiver market: Sensing
• IR emitter and receiver market: Test and measurement
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• IR emitter and receiver market in APAC
• IR emitter and receiver market in Americas
• IR emitter and receiver market in EMEA
PART 09: Market drivers
• Decline in the price of IR sensors and increase in adoption of IR sensors in commercial market
• Increase in demand for medium wavelength infrared (MWIR) and long wavelength infrared (LWIR) sensors
• Increase in number of connected devices through IoT
• Government initiatives
• Greater emphasis on situational awareness
• Improvement in IR FPAs (infrared focal plane arrays)
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
• Variable influences of environmental conditions on IR sensors
• High cost of indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) technology
• Decline in military budgets of some developed countries
• Barriers to adoption of new technology and equipment
• Spectrum management issues
• Limitation in device capabilities
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
• Integration of IR cores in smartphones
• Advances in IR sensor technology
• Growing market for small SWaPC
• Continuous investment for military upgrades
• Preference for integrated C4ISR environment
PART 14: Vendor landscape
• Key vendors
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
