IR Emitter and Receiver 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10.42% and Forecast to 2022

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IR emitter and receiver market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of IR emitter and receiver.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Excelitas Technologies

• FLIR Systems

• Honeywell

• Murata Manufacturing

Other prominent vendors

• DRS Technologies

• Hamamatsu Photonics

• OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

• Sofradir

• Texas Instruments

• VIGO Systems

• Vishay Intertechnology

Market driver

• Increase in number of connected devices through IoT

Market challenge

• Variable influences of environmental conditions on IR sensors

Market trend

• Integration of IR cores in smartphones

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Technology landscape

• IR detection mechanism

• Major types of IR detectors

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• IR emitter and receiver market: Security

• IR emitter and receiver market: Sensing

• IR emitter and receiver market: Test and measurement

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• IR emitter and receiver market in APAC

• IR emitter and receiver market in Americas

• IR emitter and receiver market in EMEA

PART 09: Market drivers

• Decline in the price of IR sensors and increase in adoption of IR sensors in commercial market

• Increase in demand for medium wavelength infrared (MWIR) and long wavelength infrared (LWIR) sensors

• Increase in number of connected devices through IoT

• Government initiatives

• Greater emphasis on situational awareness

• Improvement in IR FPAs (infrared focal plane arrays)

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• Variable influences of environmental conditions on IR sensors

• High cost of indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) technology

• Decline in military budgets of some developed countries

• Barriers to adoption of new technology and equipment

• Spectrum management issues

• Limitation in device capabilities

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Integration of IR cores in smartphones

• Advances in IR sensor technology

• Growing market for small SWaPC

• Continuous investment for military upgrades

• Preference for integrated C4ISR environment

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Key vendors

• Other prominent vendors

