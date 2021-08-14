Medical Probe Covers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Medical Probe Covers Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 167 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Medical Probe Covers is a kind of medical equipment covers, which are used to protect patients from cross-contamination risks and bring the feeling of soft for patients. The global average price of Medical Probe Covers is in the decreasing trend, from 136.8 USD/K Unit in 2014 to 127.8 USD/K Unit in 2018. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Medical Probe Covers includes Latex-free Probe Cover and Latex Probe Cover. The proportion of Latex Probe Cover in 2018 is about 68.3% of revenue. Medical Probe Covers is application in Thermometer Probe, Ultrasonic Probe and other probe. The most of Medical Probe Covers is used in Ultrasonic Probe, and the market share of that is about 80 % in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Probe Covers market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1020 million by 2024, from US$ 740 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medical Probe Covers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Probe Covers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Medical Probe Covers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Latex-free Probe Cover

Latex Probe Cover

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Thermometer Probe

Ultrasonic Probe

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Roper Technologies (CIVCO), Ecolab, PDC Healthcare, Medline, Sheathing Technologies, Protek Medical Products, Cardinal Health, Welch Ally, Karex, Parker Laboratories, FUJI LATEX, Advance Medical Designs, BD, Fairmont Medical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Probe Covers consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Medical Probe Covers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Probe Covers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Probe Covers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Probe Covers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

