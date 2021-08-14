Micro-cantilever Based Sensor Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Micro-cantilever also called as MEMS cantilevers which are used as transducers, sensors, needles, probes, resonators, latches, transport mechanisms, relays and switches. In addition to this, micro-cantilever based sensors can be operated under different types of medium which includes air, vacuum or in liquid. Diverse applications of micro-cantilevers in the field of sensors have been explored by many researchers. However, the recent development of Nano-cantilevers have scaled down the micro-cantilever based sensor technology, which is anticipated to boost the micro-cantilever based sensor market growth during the forecast period. Across the globe, molecular diagnostic devices are getting smaller with the advancement of miniaturization of circuit and technologies, which in turn is projected to bolster the demand for the global micro-cantilever based sensor market.

Furthermore, micro-cantilever based sensors have massive prospective for the detection of different analytics in gaseous, vacuum and liquid medium. These sensor, commonly found in atomic force microscopy, have excellent potential as sensors due to several different types advantages which includes ultra-sensitivity, low cost and ease of mass production. Furthermore, compare to conventional sensor, micro-cantilever based sensing has very high sensitivity, lower power requirement and short response time due to its miniature in size.

The global micro-cantilever based sensor market has been segmented on the basis of mode of operation, operating platform, application, end use industry and region. On the basis of mode of operation, the market for micro-cantilever based sensor has been segmented into two types which includes static mode and dynamic mode. Based on operating platform, the market for micro-cantilever based sensor has is segregated into different types which includes gas, liquid and solid. In 2018, the gaseous segment hold the major portion for the micro-cantilever based sensor and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market for micro-cantilever based sensor is classified into detection of biochemical warfare to detect biological and chemical agent, detection of point mutation, DNA & proteins, detection of humidity, detection of explosive, detection of density/viscosity of different liquids among others.

Further, on the basis of end use industry the global micro-cantilever based sensor market has been bifurcated into Healthcare, Chemical, Oil and Gas and Environmental sensing among others. Healthcare segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR rate during the forecast period. In addition, micro-cantilever based sensors are the MEMS devices that offer a very promising future for the development of chemical, novel physical and biological sensors. Across the globe, research & development activities in micro-cantilever based sensor technology is further expected to boost the market demand in coming years. On the flip side, price based competition which is expected to hinder the demand of the market during the forecast period. The micro cantilever based sensor technology holds the key to the next generation of highly sensitive sensors. In coming years, micro-cantilever based sensor can be employed for the diagnosis of large numbers of analytics equipment, which is projected to drive the growth for the micro-cantilever based sensor market.